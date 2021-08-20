‘Hosting Jeopardy Was Just So Much Fun’: Aaron Rodgers Reveals He Would Have Been Glad To Take Alex Trebek’s Role If ‘They Figured Out A Way”

Aaron Rodgers is an NFL quarterback first, but he’s also a big fan of the famous game show ‘Jeopardy’ hosted by Alex Trebek before his passing.

Rodgers signed on to be a guest host earlier this year and his two week stint as the host of his favorite game show was a surreal moment for the reigning NFL MVP.

Ultimately, Rodgers was not made the permanent host of the show, probably because his time as one of the best quarterbacks in the league took away from practicing to be a game show host, but nevertheless, the Packers quarterback had a great time on the show.

Today, Aaron Rodgers sat down with Adam Schein, and the conversation eventually led back to Rodgers’ stint as a Jeopardy host and whether or not he would have wanted the job.

Also Read: “I’m So Thankful Patrick Mahomes Brought The No-Look Pass”: Aaron Rodgers Had A Sarcastic Remark To Pat McAfee For Claiming Chiefs QB Invented The Pass And Not Him Or Matthew Stafford

Aaron Rodgers Said He Would Have Definitely Been Ready To Be The Next Alex Trebek If Offered The Job To Adam Schein

Aaron Rodgers definitely had a great time stepping in as the host for Jeopardy during those two weeks, but ultimately the permanent job was not his to be taken.

Mike Richards was chosen to be the Trebek’s actual successor, but even he is stepping down from the role as he his past is being brought into the limelight when he made some questionable decisions and misogynistic comments he made.

Thus, the spot is open once again, and Rodgers is more than willing to step into the role. Talking to Adam Schein, he said the exact same thing, that his time as a host was so fun, and that if ‘Jeopardy’ were to approach him, he’d definitely go for it.

“Yeah, I definitely would have. If they would have figured out a way to make it work with my schedule, yeah, for sure.” Aaron Rodgers told @AdamSchein he would have taken the Jeopardy job if he was offered it. pic.twitter.com/QYEpScMnUi — Mad Dog Sports Radio (@MadDogRadio) August 20, 2021

Making time out for Rodgers’ schedule will definitely be one of the biggest factors preventing this from happening as the Packers quarterback has his own timings with his team, and the show will have its own. However, if we do ever see Rodgers star on Jeopardy, it’ll be fun to watch, and hopefully we get more moments like this:

Also Read: “Mac Jones Literally Looks Like Tom Brady”: Patriots Fans Are All In On Rookie Despite Cam Newton Having A Big Performance In Preseason Game Vs. Eagles