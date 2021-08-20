“Mac Jones Literally Looks Like Tom Brady”: Patriots Fans Are All In On Rookie Despite Cam Newton Having A Big Performance In Preseason Game Vs. Eagles

Mac Jones and Cam Newton both had impressive performances in the Patriots preseason game vs. the Eagles and it has fans losing it over Jones.

The Patriots needed an answer at an quarterback last year after Tom Brady left the franchise, and so they decided to go with a low-risk, potentially high-reward signing with Cam Newton.

However, Newton contracted Covid-19 and the fact that the Pats didn’t really have a great receiving group all resulted in a pretty disappointing season. New England did bring Cam back for this season, but when they had the chance to take a quarterback in the NFL Draft, they did so, selecting Mac Jones out of Alabama.

The race is still on to see who starts for the Patriots, and things didn’t get easier after both quarterbacks had strong a preseason game against the Eagles.

A nice end to a productive week. pic.twitter.com/DNEsRp2Fkw — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 20, 2021

Mac Jones Earns Comparisons To Tom Brady After Him And Cam Newton Torch The Eagles

During the 35-0 blowout, there were a lot of positives to take away for the New England Patriots. Their offensive line looked good, the running backs were finding holes, and the defense was in lockdown mode the whole time.

Most importantly, both quarterbacks were clicking. Here were the final statlines for both players when it was all said and done:

Patriots QBs vs. Eagles: Mac Jones:

🔹13-19

🔹146 yards

🔹0 TDs Cam Newton:

🔹8-9

🔹103 yards

🔹1 TD pic.twitter.com/dvYttYlarU — PFF (@PFF) August 20, 2021

As expected, there were a bunch of Patriots fans overreacting to the game as they couldn’t help but be excited about their first round draft pick throwing the ball so well. Jones even earned himself comparisons to Tom Brady.

Jones literally looks like Brady. Steady, nothing spectacular, safe throws. They could win a lot with him — Rick (@gioreeko) August 20, 2021

There was a lot to be happy about, but Pats fans should hold their horses as this is just the preseason. Nevertheless, Jones definitely showed that he can be great in the NFL if given the opportunity. He made accurate throws all game long, and he looked comfortable throughout.

Mac Jones on a frozen rope 🚀

pic.twitter.com/rOiDECIg0t — PFF (@PFF) August 20, 2021

While the Patriots haven’t officially said who will be starting in week one, you can expect Newton to most likely be running out there initially. If he stays healthy and turns in solid performances, the Patriots could roll with him all the way, but if he leaves even a glimmer of an opportunity, then you can bet that Jones will be right there ready to pounce on it.

