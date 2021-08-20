“I’m So Thankful Patrick Mahomes Brought The No-Look Pass”: Aaron Rodgers Had A Sarcastic Remark To Pat McAfee For Claiming Chiefs QB Invented The Pass And Not Him Or Matthew Stafford

Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, and Matthew Stafford are three of the most creative passers in the NFL today with a vast range of throws they can make.



Patrick Mahomes has become the face of the league when it comes to throwing flashy passes like his left handed throw against the Broncos and the countless no-look passes he’s thrown.

Rodgers and Stafford have lit up the league in their own ways too. Cross-body passes, side-arm throws, and the best looking deep passes you’ve seen in the league. If you want to look at pure throwing talent, it’s hard to not consider any of these three players at the top of the list.

How this throw by Patrick Mahomes is even possible.. CRAZY! 😱 pic.twitter.com/vpz482U5Qs — TPS (@TotalProSports) September 1, 2017

Aaron Rodgers Got Mad At Pat McAfee For Thinking Patrick Mahomes Invented The No Look Pass When He And Matthew Stafford Have Done It For Years

The Pat McAfee show is a great place for NFL athletes to get on a podcast and share their thoughts and opinions about the league and discuss several topics. Once in 2020, Rodgers found himself discussing the no-look pass that Mahomes was getting wildly famous for.

At the time, Mahomes was only in his second year, but by then, everyone knew that he was one of the top talents in the league. The fact that he could make some more of those ‘impossible’ throws added on to his growing popularity as everyone was entranced by his absurd talent.

However, Rodgers and Stafford have been doing similar crazy things too. Recency bias is huge, of course, but nevertheless the Packers quarterback felt slighted when Pat McAfee claimed that Mahomes brough the no-look pass to the league.

Pat McAfee: I’m so thankful Patrick Mahomes brought the no-look pass to the NFL. Aaron Rodgers: Yeah I know. Since none of us have been doing it for a long time. 🙄 Rodgers then goes on and praises Matthew Stafford and says he doesn’t get enough credit. pic.twitter.com/bXOyS354s7 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 24, 2020

Rodgers definitely has a point. It’s justified for him to feel that he or Matthew Stafford weren’t being given their dues as they had worked hard to make a name for themselves as unique passers. You can check out some of their crazy plays:

Matthew Stafford with a very sassy no look touchdown pass #OnePride pic.twitter.com/SxPx71UgDh — RB1: a fantasy football podcast (@RB1podcast) December 20, 2020

