Hours After Horrible E-Scooter Accident, Tom Brady Superfan Veronika Rajek Exudes Positivity by Sharing Own Tour de France Meme

Veronika Rajek, who shot into the limelight upon showering praise on former superstar Quarterback Tom Brady, has now become a prominent global entity. The track and field athlete-turned model, has been spotted at various events across the world in the last few months. However, recently, during her Europe tour, the Slovakian bombshell met with an unfortunate accident.

As it turns out, Veronika had gone to have some ice-cream on the streets of Milan. However, while she was returning on an E-Scooter after having her favorite dessert, she tripped and ended up badly injuring herself. Despite all that has transpired, the Slovakian bombshell is keeping the spirits of her fans high by using humor in her Instagram stories.

Veronika Rajek shares a light-hearted meme while sharing her ordeal

Veronika recently took to Instagram and wrote a lengthy post about what all transpired in Milan. She started off by thanking her well wishers who have been continuously asking for updates regarding her health. Rajek informed through her Insta story that she is now feeling much better than before.

However, to lighten the mood just hours after the horrible accident, in her very next story, Rajek wrote, “and because humor and jokes are part of me, and it is healing me, I have to make fun of me with this meme,” while sharing a photo of her terribly injured face with the caption, “when your first practice for @letourdefrance went south.”

For the unversed, Veronika is now a Tour de France influencer, who recently announced that whoever will win the green shirt at the competition, will receive Rajek’s own shirt as a trophy gift. As one can expect, Rajek’s trick did end up grabbing a lot of eyeballs.

Everything was going along nicely for the influencer who now has over 5.1 Million followers on Instagram, until the terrible accident took place. However, it is nice to see that the Slovakian beauty is approaching the incident with positivity and is not shying away from making fun of her ordeal.

Veronika Rajek details how she met with an accident in Milan

Revealing what she went through when the accident took place, Veronika recently stated that her face kissed the street when she tripped, traumatizing her and sending her in a state of shock. In fact, she kept lying on the street for around 4-5 minutes after the fall.

“As I was crossing the rails, the grease from the tram fork with combination of slippery white painted steel drain caused the scooter to just slip, and dragged me down with its weight to the ground,” Rajek wrote on Insta, describing the reason behind the unfortunate incident.

Veronika suffered injuries on her knees, teeth, hands, neck, and back but thankfully, she is expected to recover fully in the near future.