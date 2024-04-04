mobile app bar

“He Was a Non-Existent“: Rob Parker Endorses Stefon Diggs’ Trade to Texans For 3 Major Reasons

Aniket Srivastava
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
“He Was a Non-Existent“: Rob Parker Endorses Stefon Diggs' Trade to Texans For 3 Major Reasons

Feb 1, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) participates in the NFL Pro Bowl Skills Competition at the UCF NIcholson Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills recently traded their star wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans. This move has surprised many football fans because Diggs was a key target for Bills quarterback Josh Allen. However, NFL analyst Rob Parker says he wasn’t shocked by the trade as he believes signs were pointing to it after the 2023 season.

One of the major reasons for the trade as revealed by Rob Parker on FOX Sports Radio was the off-season controversy that brewed between Diggs and Bills’ head coach Sean McDermott. Last season, when Stefon Diggs skipped mandatory minicamps, it left the head coach puzzled.

View on Website

Diggs’ absence raised questions about communication issues between the team management and the players. However, once he returned, things were back to normal. Still, the wide receiver was expected to deliver outstanding performances last season.

However, things didn’t go as the team had hoped. Parker pointed out that Diggs seemed to be less involved in the Bills’ games, especially after the team fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. Last season also witnessed Stefon Diggs getting his worst stats since joining the Bills. In 17 games, he caught 107 passes for 1,183 yards and 8 touchdowns.

Hence, despite his star status, he faded away when it mattered the most, raising concerns about his performances. Parker said,

“And then we saw them go on a run last year, the last five or six games, Chris he wouldn’t be no where to be found. Like he was non existent. And maybe it was their Chris that they either said that they’ve had enough and then don’t forget, he missed a big catch in the playoffs.”

The final nail in the coffin, as per Parker was Diggs’ crucial drop in the Divisional Round game against the Kansas City Chiefs. With just over 8 minutes left in the fourth quarter and the Bills trailing 27-24, Josh Allen threw a perfect 64-yard pass to the wide receiver. But Diggs couldn’t hold on to it, costing the Bills a chance to win the game. They ended up losing 27-24.

Shawn Merriman Questions Buffalo Bills’ Trade Logic in Stefon Diggs Deal

Former NFL star linebacker Shawn Merriman expressed his lack of surprise regarding Stefon Diggs’ trade from the Buffalo Bills to the Houston Texans. However, Merriman seemed confused about the value of the trade, stating that the Buffalo Bills didn’t receive what they should have for Diggs. He said,

“The Buffalo Bills didn’t get anywhere close to what they should have gotten for Stefon Diggs. So, that part didn’t make any sense at all.”

He believes the Texans came out as clear winners in the trade, considering Diggs’ status as a top wide receiver in the league. Despite Diggs having four seasons left on his contract, the Bills traded him to the Texans for a 2025 2nd-round pick along with future draft picks. Although this move frees up $19 million cap space for 2025, Merriman feels the Bills could have gotten more in the trade.

Post Edited By:Shraman Mitra

About the author

Aniket Srivastava

Aniket Srivastava

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Meet Aniket Srivastava, a journalist who has been passionately covering NFL since the last two years. Graduating with a Bachelor's of Architecture degree in 2020, Aniket found a new passion in sports journalism and has published over 1500 articles. Beyond the gridiron, he once delved into the world of cricket, adding an extra layer of depth to their sports coverage. Aniket is a former multi-sport athlete, who once played soccer, cricket, badminton, and even took a swing at boxing in his high school and college days. His spirited leadership extended to guiding his school house teams in Soft Ball and Hockey. While not playing on the field anymore, Aniket brings a unique perspective to sports journalism by penning down the athletic spirit and crafting in-depth and engaging stories for readers to explore. When it comes to his favorite NFL team, Aniket's heart firmly belongs to the Buffalo Bills. He ardently follows not only NFL but also Cricket and Formula 1.

Read more from Aniket Srivastava

Share this article

Don’t miss these