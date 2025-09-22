Inaccurate Russell Wilson Blamed for Malik Nabers’ Hit as Records Point to Brian Daboll Firing

Through the first two weeks of the 2025 regular season, Russell Wilson looked to be having a Roy Jones- “Y’all must’ve forgot,” type of year. Even though the New York Giants were sporting a split record heading into their prime time match-up with the Kansas City Chiefs, Wilson was somehow managing to lead the league in passing yards, and even helped to put up 37 points against the Dallas Cowboys.

Advertisement

Of course, that figured to come crashing to a halt once he was tasked with Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones, which it did. Every bit of Wilson’s age seemed to show throughout those four quarters, and one of his errant throws even resulted in a trip to the medical tent for his star wide receiver, Malik Nabers.

Hospital ball from Russell Wilson just hit Malik Nabers concussed. Russ is just not good anymore, there’s no reason Jaxson Dart shouldn’t be starting. pic.twitter.com/oRzj63LMMM — Larry Foster (@LarryFosterNFL) September 22, 2025

Nabers would come back in shortly afterwards, but was largely ineffective for the duration of the contest. Despite seeing seven targets from Wilson, the two of them were only able to connect on two occasions, which ultimately resulted in a measly total of 13 receiving yards for the sophomore sensation.

Many had concerns of a concussion, but official reports claim that it is a shoulder injury that is ailing Nabers.

Malik Nabers – Oddly enough I’m not that concerned on this injury.

Lands hard on his arm/shoulder, main concern likely labrum.

Seems minor though. Note: he dealt with a Left shoulder injury in camp (July). This is to his Right side as seen by video. pic.twitter.com/Mf4kIf66xs — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) September 22, 2025

Wilson completed 18 of his 32 pass attempts for a lackluster 160 passing yards. Throw in two interceptions, as well as the fact that New York was shut out of the end zone for the entire second half, and it’s pretty clear why the masses aren’t happy with his performance.

But make no mistake, Giants head coach Brian Daboll is receiving his fair share of criticisms as well due to the results of his somewhat questionable play calling.

What Brian Daboll is doing is gross Malpractice… the fact he hasn’t been fired midgame tonight is a MIRACLE… Nabers just came back in the game, Skattebo is hot, you paid Slayton $36 million… and biggest play of the game is old man Russ playaction run?

pic.twitter.com/EmW8ZCCsaT — John Frascella (Football) (@NFLFrascella) September 22, 2025

Things are looking grim for New York right now. They have the longest divisional titles in the NFC East, and according to oddsmakers, only the New Orleans Saints and the Carolina Panthers are less likely to win the Super Bowl this season.

The franchise has lost more talent than it has gained throughout the past few years, as it sometimes seems as if they are still contending with the fallout of the Daniel Jones-Saquon Barkley era. Considering that the Washington Commanders were able to make it back to the NFC Championship before they could, it’s certainly hard to have much optimism for the divisional title aspirations, let alone the postseason.

Nevertheless, there are some bright spots to be found with this Giants team. Regardless of if Daboll is around for next season or not, New York will have the futures of Nabers, Cam Skattebo, and Abdul Carter to look forward to.

Given their current trajectory, they’ll likely be able to land yet another valuable pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. So even though they may be tired of hearing it, don’t worry Giants fans, there’s always next year.