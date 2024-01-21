“It’s April Fools In January”: Skip Bayless Parades on Jerry Jones Running Back With Mike McCarthy and Dak Prescott Despite Another Playoff Choke

Once again, the Dallas Cowboys have left their fans reeling from another playoff disappointment. In a turn of events that feels like déjà vu, Jerry Jones announced just days after their crushing loss that the team is ready to “run it back” with Mike McCarthy as the head coach. This decision has sparked a whirlwind of reactions, including a notably disheartened response from sports analyst Skip Bayless.

Skip Bayless, a self-proclaimed diehard Cowboys fan, didn’t hold back his dismay on ‘Undisputed’ when this news hit the NFL world like a thunderbolt. Jerry Jones, in a statement released on Wednesday, reaffirmed his faith in McCarthy. He stated, “I believe this team is very close and capable of achieving our ultimate goals, and the step forward for us will be with Mike McCarthy as our head coach.”

Bayless expressed his frustration stating: “Time to run it back with Mc and Dak Whopee!! Here we don’t go, and there we went. I feel even worse today than I felt Sunday night. At least I had a metallic silver lining—at least Mike McCarthy was finally gone. Sorry, Cowboy Nation, it’s April Fools in January when we’ve been made to look like fools for going on to 30 Januaries.”

This decision has left many fans and sports experts confused and wondering, especially when you think about how the Cowboys haven’t done well in the playoffs lately with McCarthy as their coach. Many sports media members questioned Jones’ decision, led by the self-proclaimed diehard Cowboys fan in Bayless.

Fans are uneasy about the Dallas Cowboys continuing with Dak Prescott and Mike McCarthy. Despite Prescott’s not-so-good season and big contract, his performance in the crucial game against the Packers, with multiple interceptions, has raised concerns. Moreover, McCarthy hasn’t hinted at any major changes yet, even though they need a solid plan for improvement.

Hopes Dashed, Expectations Unmet

Despite the team’s strong regular-season performances, the Cowboys’ season ended in despair with a 48-32 home playoff loss against the Green Bay Packers. Bayless didn’t shy away from making a bold assertion: the Cowboys will never win a Super Bowl with McCarthy and Dak leading the charge.

This loss was a really big deal because it made the Dallas Cowboys the first team ever in the NFL to win 12 games in three straight seasons but still not make it to the big conference championship game. A lot of people thought this bad record would mean the end of McCarthy as the coach.x

There were even talks about Bill Belichick possibly taking over the job. He criticized Jerry Jones’s decision, saying, “They got no chance to win a Super Bowl with Dak and Mc,” and lamented the lack of urgency in the locker room. According to Bayless, the team’s complacency and acceptance of underachievement are the primary culprits behind their playoff woes.

The decision to retain Mike McCarthy as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys has stirred a mix of disbelief and disappointment among fans and analysts alike. While Jerry Jones remains optimistic, voices like Skip Bayless echo the frustrations of a fanbase yearning for postseason success.