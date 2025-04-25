mobile app bar

“Browns Will Regret This for Decades”: Jaguars’ Masterstroke for Travis Hunter Leaves Fans in Disbelief During the 2025 NFL Draft

NFL draft prospect, Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter, arrives during the NFL Draft Red Carpet event at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Thursday, April 24, 2025.

The Cleveland Brows were going to have a star catcher in Travis Hunter. But as the Titans drafted Cam Ward No. 1 overall, it turned out the Browns had traded their second pick. It was the Jacksonville Jaguars, then, who made a move, trading later-round selections with the Browns to acquire the No. 2 pick. Clearly, the Browns let go of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Coming off a 4–13 season, the Jaguars now add a key weapon for quarterback Trevor Lawrence, whose performance metrics—including completions, touchdowns, and passer rating—have declined in each of the past two seasons. The Jags, according to some fans, seem to have made the right decision. As one fan put it, “The Jags actually did something good.”

But not everyone was as positive, highlighting the “steep price” they paid to slide up, with one fan even calling it a “huge mistake.”

The Browns, however, are a different story. As one fan said, “Browns will regret this for decades.”

Some Browns fans, though, had no trouble seeing why their team did what they did. One fan even called the two-way star a “bust,” as another explained why the Browns’ decision was a good one.

Hunter is the first Colorado player to be drafted in the first round since Nate Solder (No. 17 to the Patriots) and Jimmy Smith (No. 27 to the Ravens) in 2011. Additionally, he’s the program’s first top-five pick since Michael Westbrook was selected fourth overall by Washington in 1995.

