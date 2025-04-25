“Browns Will Regret This for Decades”: Jaguars’ Masterstroke for Travis Hunter Leaves Fans in Disbelief During the 2025 NFL Draft

NFL draft prospect, Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter, arrives during the NFL Draft Red Carpet event at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Thursday, April 24, 2025.

The Cleveland Brows were going to have a star catcher in Travis Hunter. But as the Titans drafted Cam Ward No. 1 overall, it turned out the Browns had traded their second pick. It was the Jacksonville Jaguars, then, who made a move, trading later-round selections with the Browns to acquire the No. 2 pick. Clearly, the Browns let go of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Coming off a 4–13 season, the Jaguars now add a key weapon for quarterback Trevor Lawrence, whose performance metrics—including completions, touchdowns, and passer rating—have declined in each of the past two seasons. The Jags, according to some fans, seem to have made the right decision. As one fan put it, “The Jags actually did something good.”

The Jags actually did something good. — B.B. Bundy (@BB_Bundy) April 25, 2025

But not everyone was as positive, highlighting the “steep price” they paid to slide up, with one fan even calling it a “huge mistake.”

That was a steep price to move up 3 spots. Hope Hunter makes it worth their while. — Joe 🦅 (@Joexor) April 25, 2025

Huge mistake. They could have taken Sanders. — Sarcasmo (@Sahrkazum) April 25, 2025

The Browns, however, are a different story. As one fan said, “Browns will regret this for decades.”

Some Browns fans, though, had no trouble seeing why their team did what they did. One fan even called the two-way star a “bust,” as another explained why the Browns’ decision was a good one.

Generational Bust — Ryan (@ryandevlin169) April 25, 2025

Yeah I’m sure they’ll regret getting the Jags 1st rounder next year and a 2nd rounder this year for a player who wasn’t even the best at either position he played. — Blaine_Trainnn 🐝 #HIVESZN (@Blaine_Trainnn) April 25, 2025

Hunter is the first Colorado player to be drafted in the first round since Nate Solder (No. 17 to the Patriots) and Jimmy Smith (No. 27 to the Ravens) in 2011. Additionally, he’s the program’s first top-five pick since Michael Westbrook was selected fourth overall by Washington in 1995.