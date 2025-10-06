How Bill Belichick Waging a War Against the Patriots Could Jeopardize UNC’s Recruitment

By now, it’s pretty clear that Bill Belichick is at least a little salty (maybe a lot) over his firing from the New England Patriots. Back in August, it came out that his new college team, the North Carolina Tar Heels, weren’t even letting Patriots scouts sit in on practice.

When asked about it, the head coach didn’t mince words either. He wasn’t welcome in Foxborough, so he figured he’d return the favor.

“It’s clear I’m not welcome there at their facility. So they’re not welcome at ours. It’s pretty simple,” he said. And it doesn’t stop there.

Reports recently surfaced that UNC even snubbed Drake Maye, a Tar Heel alum taken by the Patriots in the first round last year, by not posting a single clip or mention of his standout performance against the unbeaten Buffalo Bills. Maye played well on Sunday, but if you checked UNC’s social media after the game, you wouldn’t have known it.

Later, 247Sports journalist Ross Martin tweeted, “According to sources inside the UNC football program, it is a directive from the staff (Bill Belichick) to not tweet/retweet anything Patriots-related.”

“That’s clearly why UNC football has not posted anything from Drake Maye’s electric primetime win over the Buffalo Bills,” Martin argued.

Even Sports analyst Joe Pompliano weighed in on the situation, reminding everyone that Belichick’s recruiting pitch for the Tar Heels was all about getting players NFL-ready. Yet so far, it’s been the opposite … both on and off the field. He called the whole thing “a disaster.”

Bill Belichick's entire recruiting pitch is that he will get you ready for the NFL. But now he isn't allowing certain scouts to attend practices and won't even let the social media team tweet about the program's best NFL player after a huge win. What a disaster. https://t.co/k7qTlcbyhF — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) October 6, 2025

In their first year with the winningest NFL coach, yet sitting at a 2-3 record, the Tar Heels shouldn’t be making noise off the field for all the wrong reasons. Snubbing players from their own program only makes it worse.

The hype going into the 2025 season was huge, especially for a program historically known for basketball. UNC spent big, thinking they could make waves in football too. But that’s not been the case, and with how they’re treating their own, recruitment could take a serious hit.

If high school recruits are paying attention (and UNC will need top-tier talent), they’ll notice how the program runs its business. It’s hard to say how they’d view the Tar Heels as a destination.

That said, after reports of Drake Maye’s snub surfaced online, the Tar Heels’ social media page ended up sharing a highlight from Sunday’s game … a nice throw of the QB to Stefon Diggs under duress, though it looked like Maye was just getting rid of the ball.

Maye made plays like that in college too, and the social media team chose a left-handed pass (also under duress) to highlight how he finds ways under pressure.

Still, if you scroll through the comments, it’s clear everyone agrees this was a classic “damage control post.” And we’d have to agree. What’s your take on all this?