“It Is Where Everything Changed for Me”: Josh Allen Pens a Gratitude Letter After Wyoming Honor

Time crunch? Get all your NFL news here in just 60 words

Like Tom Brady, Josh Allen’s football career began as a kid who wasn’t heavily recruited. In fact, Allen spent a year at Reedley College, a California junior college, because he had no Division I scholarship offers out of high school. After a strong JUCO season, he earned a scholarship and transferred to Wyoming, where he made his name.

Advertisement

Allen ended up carving out a college career so impressive that it rewrote both the program’s expectations and the national perception of what an underdog quarterback could become. In just two seasons as Wyoming’s starter, the future NFL QB stacked up over 5,800 yards of total offense, 57 total touchdowns, two eight-win seasons, back-to-back bowl berths, and a Famous Idaho Potato Bowl MVP.

The youngster also delivered multiple late-game heroics that helped restore belief and conference contendership in Laramie. By the time he left in 2017, Allen had become a two-time team captain, a Senior Bowl MVP, and one of the most intriguing quarterback prospects in the country.

Add to all this his MVP-level NFL career, and it’s no wonder that Allen is arguably one of the greatest Wyoming alumni of all time. And to honor their best, UW this past weekend retired the Bills star’s No. 17 jersey, with Allen in attendance for the ceremony.

It was the first time Allen had returned to War Memorial Stadium since his Pro Day in 2018. Standing on the sideline with his parents and former head coach Craig Bohl, watching a packed stadium rise to its feet, the Buffalo Bills quarterback was visibly emotional. After all, he is now among the only three players whose jerseys have been retired by UW.

And two days later, he finally put those emotions into words.

On his latest LinkedIn post, Allen penned what was essentially a gratitude letter. It was reflective, full of appreciation, and grounded in humility.

“If I could give young players one piece of advice, it would be this: never overlook the power of your foundation,” he began, before urging future athletes to “build it with intention,” to embrace the lessons that test them, and to “let your character lead just as much as your talent.”

Allen then spoke about Wyoming, saying how returning to “The War” was humbling because “it is where everything changed for me.” he also reflected on early mornings and long practices in the cold, moments that, according to him, built discipline before the NFL grind became a reality.

The reigning MVP also wrote about his teammates who became brothers, a community that embraced “a kid from Firebaugh,” and coaches who taught him how to lead before he became one of the finest passers in the league.

Allen even acknowledged how much of his NFL success traces back to those formative years. From his playoff runs, his MVP honors, and the privilege of representing Buffalo, all of it, he said, came from the “leadership foundation built in Laramie.”

The letter hence ended simply: “Thank you, Wyoming. This one means everything.”

And in a way, that line captures the entire moment because Allen didn’t just return for a ceremony; he returned to close a loop between who he was, who he became, and the place that shaped both versions.

For Wyoming, it was recognition by its greatest modern player. And for Allen, it was home.