“How Can He Not Be the MVP?”: Former Chiefs QB Boosts Saquon Barkley and Josh Allen

When you’re in the third quarter, leading by 13 points, and your running back is outpacing your quarterback, it’s clear you have something special in your backfield. That was the case during Sunday night’s Eagles vs. Rams game, as Saquon Barkley delivered another stellar performance.

According to Chase Daniel Barkley just cemented himself as a game-changer and a worthy contender for the NFL MVP.

Daniel took to X(formerly Twitter) to express his opinion following Barkley’s spectacular 70-yard TD, gliding through the heart of the Rams’ defense.

Saquon Barkley has 14 carries for 143 yards & 1 TD on just over a half of ball. How can he NOT be the MVP?? It’s him and Josh Allen for me

pic.twitter.com/GY2xkQD3iY — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) November 25, 2024

With over a quarter left to play, Barkley had already rushed for more than 150 yards, when he glided through the heart of the Rams’ defense for his 70-yard rushing touchdown.

Chase believes that given Saquon’s performances and impact on the Eagles’ offense this season, he should very well be one of the favorites for the MVP. He picked Barkley and the Bills star Q, Josh Allen as his favorites for the honor.

This was Barkley’s seventh game where he had rushed for over 100 yards. He now has over 1300 yards on the ground on over 200 carries, averaging nearly 6 yards per carry, and currently leads the league in rushing yards to go with his 9 TDs. He also has over 250 receiving yards and 1 TD so far this season.

As for Allen, he has thrown for 2543 yards, 18 TDs, and only five interceptions in just 10 games. He has also rushed for 316 yards, adding five TDs on the ground.

What are Saquon and Allen’s odds of winning the MVP right now?

The Bills QB leapfrogged Lamar Jackson after his swashbuckling performance last week against the Chiefs. His odds right now are +150, overtaking the 2-time MVP who currently has +200 odds to retain the MVP award.

Allen has never won the prestigious award but has finished in the top five in voting in three of his last four seasons, ending up as runner-up in 2020 behind Aaron Rodgers.

Saquon Barkley might be the favorite for the Offensive Player of the Year award but his odds for MVP stand at +6000, a long shot in this race.

The last time a non-QB won the award was Adrian Peterson who lifted the honors in 2012, rushing for 2097 yards that season. The award has essentially become a QB award and therefore Saquon might have to rush for over 2000 yards to be even considered.