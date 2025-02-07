mobile app bar

When Was the Last Time an Eagles Player Won the MVP? As Saquon Barkley Eyes History, a Look Back at Norm Van Brocklin

Braden Ramsey
Published

The Philadelphia Eagles will play for their second Super Bowl title this weekend. Before that, Saquon Barkley will find out if he wins the NFL MVP award. He has DraftKings Sportsbook’s third-best odds (+8000) among the league’s five finalists, but drastically trails Josh Allen (-450) and Lamar Jackson (+320) for the distinction.

Barring a shocking decision, Barkley won’t be the MVP. Him falling short would extend the Eagles’ MVP-less streak to six-and-a-half decades. Philadelphia is one of seven franchises to not have a player win MVP in the Super Bowl Era.

Only one Eagle has ever won NFL MVP honors. That player, Norm Van Brocklin, did so in 1960. Van Brocklin, an eight-time Pro Bowler prior to 1960, was 34 years old when he captured the award. He completed 53.9% of his passes for 2,471 yards, 24 touchdowns and 17 interceptions while leading Philadelphia to a 10-2 record.

Shockingly, Van Brocklin was not named MVP by the Associated Press. Instead, the United Press International (UPI) handled the duties. Van Brocklin carried the Eagles to a 17-13 victory over the Green Bay Packers in the NFL Championship, then retired.

Barkley became the ninth player in NFL history to eclipse 2,000 rushing yards in a single campaign this year. He recorded a league-high 2,283 yards from scrimmage and 15 total touchdowns this season, his first with Philadelphia. He was named the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year for his outstanding efforts.

The remainder of the NFL’s award winners will be announced during the 2025 NFL Honors, currently airing on FOX and NFL Network.

