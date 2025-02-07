“How Can He Be the MVP and Not the All-Pro QB?”: Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson “Shocked,” Say Josh Allen’s NFL Award “Makes No Sense”

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After months of speculations, Josh Allen was named the NFL MVP on Thursday evening. Allen prevailed over Lamar Jackson, who earned the league’s first-team All-Pro spot.

Surprisingly, this represents just the second time in NFL history that a quarterback won MVP without capturing first-team All-Pro honors.

The decision caught Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson off guard. They were “shocked” on the Nightcap set when the announcement was made.

Sharpe compared the choice to something that afflicted the NBA’s “King” in the 2012-13 campaign.

“How can he be the MVP and not the All-Pro quarterback? Y’all remember what happened to LeBron [James]? LeBron didn’t win Defensive Player of the Year, and Marc Gasol was second-team All-Defense but won [DPOY]… I’m trying to wrap my brain around it. These are the same 50 men and women that voted for the All-Pro team… it makes no sense.”

Allen, Jackson, Saquon Barkley, and Joe Burrow had legitimate cases for MVP consideration. However, Allen and Jackson were seen as the clear favorites. That makes Allen getting a third-place vote – and Jackson somehow receiving a fourth-place vote – difficult to fathom.

Crazy but true: One MVP voter didn’t have Lamar Jackson in their top three, ranking him fourth on his MVP ballot instead. Absolutely wild. https://t.co/uc1cId1EfB — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 7, 2025

Allen was given 27 first-place MVP votes to Jackson’s 23. In All-Pro voting, Jackson outgained Allen 30-18 in that category. This swapping of fortunes is something Chad Johnson believes was predetermined.

“That’s bullsh*t… that’s crazy… they pick and choose who they want regardless of your accolades [and] regardless of the resume and the numbers. The numbers speak for themselves, based on what Lamar has done.”

Sharpe stated he’d have no issue with Allen being MVP if he was first-team All-Pro. He compared Allen edging Jackson for that award to one of Jackson’s teammates potentially winning Offensive Player of the Year saying that the “equivalent is Derrick Henry being the second-team All-Pro running back, but winning Offensive Player of the Year.”

Allen is a worthy MVP winner. He may have been more valuable to the Buffalo Bills’ success than Jackson was to the Baltimore Ravens’ winning ways. Traditionally, though, voters have chosen the better player for both honors. And this year, Jackson produced better statistics than Allen almost across the board.

Lamar Jackson: 66.7% (316/474), 4,127 yards, 41 touchdowns, four interceptions; 915 rushing yards, four touchdowns

Josh Allen: 63.6% (307/483), 3,731 yards, 28 touchdowns, six interceptions; 531 rushing yards, 12 touchdowns

Regardless of Allen’s victory, both men would have rather preferred to be playing in Super Bowl LIX than clutching the MVP trophy this weekend. They’ll try to make their first Super Bowl appearance in the 2025-26 season.