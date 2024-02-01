How Can the 49ers Win the Super Bowl: Brian Baldinger Reveals How ‘Silent Assassin’ Brock Purdy Can Win it All

Brock Purdy has the chance to establish himself as a potential San Francisco 49ers legend and he truly deserves it. He led them to the Super Bowl LVIII with an unforgettable performance in the NFC Championship Game. Purdy overcame a 17-point deficit in the second half, which is a telling sign of a great player. Now, the spotlight is firmly on him as experts speculate about the possibility of him taking the 49ers all the way despite his stats not being most impressive on the box score.

Esteemed NFL Analyst, Brian Baldinger, has come in support of the San Francisco 49ers’ quarterback, defending him against detractors. On “The Rich Eisen Show,” Baldinger gave a glowing assessment of Purdy’s second-season performance as they gear up for the pinnacle of NFL glory.

He vocalized how he felt surprised watching other analysts question the quarterback’s talents as for him Purdy has shown remarkable progress and has untapped potential. Per 49erswebzone:

“I don’t understand any of the criticism, Rich. I really don’t. I think the guy’s just a silent assassin. He’s so relaxed, and he’s so confident, yet he doesn’t really relish any of the spotlight. I mean, he’ll tell you, ‘I’m just good at playing quarterback, but I’m a regular guy.’”

The guy is so humble that when Nick Bosa asked him how he felt after the performance, he simply said, “Honestly, I could do better, bro.” Brock Purdy also shattered the franchise’s passing yardage record with an impressive 4,280 yards this season. He seamlessly got into the shape of Kyle Shanahan’s system which was not at all expected of him.

Purdy has indeed shown fearlessness and as we have seen throughout the season, he learns from his mistakes. Moreover, the stage is set for him to take on the formidable Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. The 49ers even have extra motivation for the matchup as they have to redeem themselves after a loss four years ago.

Brock Purdy Could Make History By Becoming The Second-Youngest QB to Lift The Vince Lombardi Trophy

Brock Purdy is already going to make history as the third-youngest quarterback to start in a Super Bowl. However, If the 49ers come out on top of the Kansas City Chiefs on February 11th, 2023, Purdy will cement his place as the second-youngest starting quarterback to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy in NFL history.

Currently, Ben Roethlisberger holds the record for being the youngest to win it having done it back in Super Bowl 40. Roethlisberger was 23 years, 11 months, and three days old, while Purdy will be 24 years, one month, and 15 days old on the day of Super Bowl LVIII.

Dan Marino, the youngest quarterback to ever start the game on the glorified stage, was just 23 years, four months, and five days young when he led his team to the Super Bowl. Now, if Purdy can muster up the magic, he’ll be joining an elite club of quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady, who won it at the age of 24.

Both the other quarterbacks have proved themselves to be NFL juggernauts at the same age. Purdy has got the skills, the team, and the swagger to win it and that would even shut up several critics who disregard his talent. Only time will tell if Brock Purdy gets to listen to the sweet symphony of Super Bowl victory.