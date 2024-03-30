NFL Veteran Reminds Sean Payton He Wouldn’t Even Be in Denver If He Drafted Patrick Mahomes 7 Years Ago

The upcoming 2024 NFL Draft has less than a month left and it correctly qualifies as the NFL’s hottest topic at this moment. Throwing light on past decisions and their impacts on the League, Brian Baldinger from the NFL Network dropped a bombshell on Sean Payton. Treading in on Payton’s past decisions, and the Denver Broncos’ quarterback choices, Baldinger revealed that a ‘no’ to Patrick Mahomes had far and wide implications for the football coach.

Advertisement

Sean Payton, once at the helm of the New Orleans Saints, had the chance to draft Patrick Mahomes seven years ago. While what followed needs no introduction, Baldinger pointed out that if Payton had seized that opportunity, he might not have found himself in Denver today. In a candid discussion on the DNVR Sports Podcast, Baldinger revealed,

“Well Sean Payton wouldn’t even be there in Denver, if you know, back seven years ago he drafted Patrick Mahomes, you know when he was sitting there at 11.”

Advertisement

Moreover, with Mahomes potentially leading the Saints, Baldinger suggests,

“They probably would have a couple more Super Bowls too.”

As the 2024 NFL Draft is on the horizon, veteran Sean Payton’s past has come back to haunt him. In 2017, as head coach of the New Orleans Saints, Payton was on the brink of drafting the now-legendary Patrick Mahomes. Even though, despite Mahomes’ qualities, some doubted his potential back then.

However, fate had other plans for Mahomes, as the Kansas City Chiefs swooped in and grabbed him before the Saints could. Fast forward to the present, Payton now finds himself in Denver, where the quarterback question needs an answer in April.

Sean Payton and Denver Broncos Eyeing Solutions in the 2024 NFL Draft

It is well known that the Denver Broncos quarterback situation is in a bit of a pickle. Coach Sean Payton has his work cut out for him after choosing Jarrett Stidham as the starting for the regular-season home finale. This coupled with Russell Wilson‘s departure to the Pittsburgh Steelers, leaves the team in a quarterback quandary.

Advertisement

Seeking some clarity in the latest seven-round mock draft, the Denver Broncos opted to trade down from their 12th overall pick. Similarly, additional selections from the Arizona Cardinals have granted Denver a total of nine picks. This gives the team ample draft capital to address various necessities for the future.

The team’s first-round mock pick under Sean Payton will go to Kool-Aid McKinstry. This adds depth to the cornerback position and provides the necessary fortification to the defense. In the second round, Denver will turn its focus to the quarterback puzzle, who could be Michael Penix from Washington.

Despite concerns about his history of injuries, Penix can potentially resolve the Broncos’ quarterback dilemma. Other options like JJ McCarthy, Bo Nix, Ryan Tannehill, and Gardner Minshew can be great fits if they survive the rounds.

As the draft progresses, the Broncos need to pay attention to several positions, including offensive tackle, defensive line, outside linebacker, wide receiver, running back, and linebacker. Coach Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos front office are tasked with making smart decisions once again, much like they should have back in 2017.