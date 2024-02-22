January 19, 2014; Denver, CO, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Matthew Slater against the Denver Broncos in the 2013 AFC Championship football game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The world of sports took a moment to stand still and appreciate Matthew Slater as he hung up his cleats after an impressive 16 years with the New England Patriots. Names like Bill Belichick, Tom Brady, and the Patriots’ owner, Robert Kraft, were all vocal in their admiration for Slater, celebrating the massive impact he’s had both on the field and in the community.

Advertisement

Bill Belichick was all praises in a message that ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared. He called Slater the cream of the crop when it comes to special teams players in the NFL and a once-in-a-generation kind of guy, declaring him “the best core special teams player in NFL history.” Belichick highlighted how hard Slater worked, how he always brought his A-game, and how kind-hearted he is.

Tom Brady took to the Patriots’ Instagram to chime in, highlighting Slater’s uniqueness, being a real winner, and being the best kind of teammate someone could ask for. “The best teammate and an even better man. Congratulations on a perfect career.” Robert Kraft jumped in too: “There is no finer person than Matthew Slater.”

Advertisement

Jerod Mayo, who’s stepping up as the Patriots’ coach and has shared the field with Slater for just a little while, spoke about how Slater’s greatness isn’t just about football. “He is a winner in life,” said Mayo.

Slater’s career is studded with achievements: three Super Bowl titles, 10 Pro Bowl selections, and a legacy of leadership and excellence that belies his single career catch. Slater’s contribution to football is unique; he’s the unsung hero of the Patriots’ dynasty, always there in crucial moments, embodying the team-first attitude.

The Greatest Special Teams Player of All Time?

Slater’s draft into the Patriots in 2008 marked the beginning of an illustrious career defined by versatility and mastery over the special teams domain. Belichick’s recognition of Slater as the greatest special teams player of all time is not without merit.

From Tom Brady on offense to Lawrence Taylor on defense, and now Matthew Slater on special teams, Belichick’s accolades as a coach are unparalleled. In an interview highlighted by NESN’s Jason Ounpraseuth, Belichick hinted that Matthew Slater, known for his special teams prowess, deserves a spot among these greats.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NFLFilms/status/1759964297323594050?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Belichick praised Matthew Slater as the best special teams player he’s ever seen. Even though Matthew Slater hasn’t always been front and center in the public eye, his record is loud and clear. With 10 Pro Bowls and five First-Team All-Pro selections under his belt, it’s obvious he’s made a huge mark on football.

As tributes pour in for Matthew Slater, the words of Belichick, Brady, and Kraft not only celebrate an outstanding career but also highlight the profound impact Slater has had on the Patriots and the NFL at large