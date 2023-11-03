Tyreek Hill Uses Just Two Words To Describe Taylor Swift’s Fanbase Ahead Of His Matchup Against the Chiefs

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was asked about the rumored relationship between his former teammate, Travis Kelce, and Taylor Swift ahead of their week 9 bout. Interestingly, Cheetah’s teammate, Jaylen Waddle, had already declared himself as a Swiftie, which prompted this question, along with his loyalty. However, Tyreek needed just two words to describe the Swifties before sliding off the conversation.

Advertisement

In his latest press conference, Tyreek Hill was asked about his reaction to the brewing relationship between his former teammate Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, and if he was a fan of the pop sensation. As it seems, the star WR wanted no part of that spotlight.

When reporter David Furones inquired, “Jaylen Waddle said yesterday that he is a Swiftie. Are you? And what do you think of that relationship for your boy, Travis?” To this, Cheetah had a simple answer:

Advertisement

“I’m not getting into that, bruh. That’s a dangerous crew. I’m not getting into that. No comment.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DavidFurones_/status/1720086680739397889?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Hill’s decision to avoid commenting on the matter was likely a prudent one, given the immense popularity of Taylor Swift and her devoted Swifties. After all, Tyreek Hill knows what’s best for him as he keeps himself at a distance from the range of Swift fans. And how commenting on the “dangerous crew’s favorite” had its potential risks ahead of his matchup against his former team, the Chiefs.

Tyreek Hill’s Response Gets Mixed Reactions From the Swifties

Ahead of the highly anticipated bout, the Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle branded himself as a ‘swiftie’, and it was met with typical reactions. However, there was a change in the wind with Tyreek Hill’s response. As he declined to share if he was a ‘swiftie’ or his thoughts about the Taylor-Travis linkup, the fans were outraged.

One of the fans wrote,

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Rut23KC/status/1720119032186331561?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It wasn’t only Tyreek who was getting flamed by the Swifties, as his teammate Bradley Chubb also faced backlash for his comment. When asked about the ‘Kelce-Taylor’ relationship like his teammates, Chubb said, “I don’t want to say nothing about the Swifties, but we could care less what they think.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DavidFurones_/status/1720089890220863933?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Chubb’s comment riled the fans up, as one of them wrote,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FinsFan2992/status/1720160870284644613?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another chimed in, commenting,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/sh4dyrep/status/1720149663498527117?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A frustrated fan wrote,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/borfried/status/1720165166887969009?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Tyreek Hill will face his former teammates in Germany. The star WR excelled this season so far, and it will be interesting to see how he fares against the defending champs. Which side are you on?