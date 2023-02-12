“Dude Pulled Up as a Girl Scout”: JuJu Smith-Schuster’s Super Bowl Outfit is raising a Lot of Eyebrows

Super Bowl LVII is just a couple of hours away and the anxiety levels of innumerable NFL fans are breaking all barriers. The ever so consistent Chiefs will take on the incredibly dominant Eagles in the finale and we can expect to have one heck of a contest.

The Chiefs were considered as Super Bowl contenders even before the season started as they had one of the strongest units in the competition led by star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs played according to expectations and although they found themselves in a spot of bother in the playoffs, they eventually ended up cruising into the finale.

JuJu Smith-Schuster’s Super Bowl attire is breaking the internet

Talking about smooth entries, JuJu Smith Schuster has arrived at the State Farm Stadium for the big clash and fans are finding it hard to take their eyes away from him.

JuJu, who is known for not holding back when it comes to experimenting with his looks, arrived wearing a shirt, a skirt, boots, and a fancy hat. The ensemble ended up getting a lot of attention on Twitter. Some called him an attention seeker, while some were impressed by his confidence.

Dude pulled up as a Girl Scout lmao — R (@Justwinyo) February 12, 2023

Dude tried telling people where the best Philly Cheesesteaks are but he out here dressed like he from Scotland — Dallas Goedert Stan Account (@Eagles4thDown) February 12, 2023

He looks good people don’t like it bc it’s different lol — rowan (@rowwwwwan) February 12, 2023

I can say confidently now that the eagles are winning — Matthew Venditti (@VendittiTrey5) February 12, 2023

i’m going under 35.5 yards — (@zuiexc) February 12, 2023

JuJu will have a massive part to play in the contest. Chief fans are a little concerned about Patrick’s ankle. Many reckon that he will require a bit more protection which eventually means that other guys would have to go the extra mile to make things work in their favor.

The Eagles would be slight favorites entering into the finale as they have been more dominant this year, especially in the playoffs. However, we know what Mahomes’ army is capable of doing on the big stage. Fasten your seatbelts, it is going to be a crazy ride.

