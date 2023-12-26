How Much do NFL Cameramen Make?

Have you ever wondered how much the people responsible for bringing the sports action to your TV screen actually make? From keeping up with pro athletes on the field to making sure all the juicy bits make it to our TV screens, the videographer’s role is a dynamic one. If you’re interested in pursuing a career as an NFL videographer or simply curious, here’s what the average salary can look like:

Advertisement

As in any other profession, the salary of a cameraman will differ according to skillset, seniority, and experience but the average salary of a cameraman can fall anywhere between $50,000 to $100,000 as per multiple sources. According to Glassdoor, the estimated median base pay for an NFL camera operator falls at $50,369 per year.

According to captionboy.com, on average, an NFL cameraman can earn anywhere between $60,000 to $100,000 per year. According to Beyond the Game on YouTube, two years ago the average salary of a cameraman fell between $50,000 to $60,000, and much hasn’t changed in the payment landscape. These are all estimates according to different sources.

Advertisement

These skilled individuals are tasked with capturing the live dynamics on the field, offering viewers a mix of close-ups, wide shots, and replays. Their sharp attention to detail and skill to anticipate the ebb and flow of the game are indispensable in delivering an immersive and engaging experience to the audience at home.

Tyreek Hill’s Cameraman Suspended

Tyreek Hill‘s cameraman Kevin Fitzgibbons represents the different ways people with an affinity to be behind the camera can make a career in sports broadcasting. Fitzgibbons is a student at the University of Miami and works as a freelancer to create videos for clients like Tyreek Hill, Baker Mayfield, and Antonio Brown.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FinsXtra/status/1730316938595754222?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, Fitzgibbons landed in some hot water with the league recently when he partook in Tyreek Hill’s viral backflip phone celebration during the Dolphins’ Week 6 win over the Panthers. He was suspended for the rest of the season but Hill thankfully promised to cover his salary for the rest of the season.