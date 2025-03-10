How Much Josh Allen Will Earn Per Second, Minute, Day, Week, and Month After His $330 Million Deal

Given what we know about the world today, you are only guaranteed to witness three things throughout your time on this planet; death, taxes, and inflation in the quarterback market. Despite being under contract for the next four seasons, an MVP award winning performance from Josh Allen proved to be enough to convince the Buffalo Bills to sign him to yet another major extension.

Now officially the recipient of the largest player guarantee in NFL history, Allen’s deal will now serve as the latest benchmark for the ever-evolving quarterback market. Seeing him earn an average salary of $55,000,000 over the next six years, the freshly inked contract boasts an incredibly favorable breakdown for the 28-year-old signal caller.

A record breaker in many ways, the contract certainly succeeded in its goal of satisfying Allen and ensuring that he remains in Buffalo for the foreseeable future.

With a final rate of more than $4.5 million per month, the Wyoming product will make $1.7 every second, $104.64 every minute, $150,684.93 per day(!), $1,057,692.31 every week and $4,583,333.33 every month. However, this ginormous contract still stopped just short of making him the highest paid quarterback in the league.

Despite Allen’s contract carrying $70 million in additional value, the face of the Dallas Cowboys’ franchise, Dak Prescott, retains his title of being the highest paid signal caller in the game today. Having secured a guarantee of $231 million himself, Prescott is likely unphased by Buffalo’s announcement.

Averaging $60,000,000 per year, the nine-year veteran’s rate of pay still outpaces that of Allen’s, albeit only marginally.

Per second: ~$1.90

Per minute: ~$114.16

Per day: ~$164,383.56

Per week: ~$1,153,846.15

Per month: ~$5,000,000.00

Allen is now the 10th quarterback to receive a $50,000,000 per year deal. As more signal callers become eligible for extensions in the coming years, fans can expect to see that number become an ever-increasing factor during contract negotiations.

However, questions about quality of play matching payment will begin to arise as well. Jalen Hurts is currently the only quarterback receiving a $50 million salary to actually win the Super Bowl, a fact that will likely prove to be a cause for concern amongst franchises who are considering spending top dollar at the QB position.

Furthermore, the combined playoff record for quarterbacks who are currently receiving $55,000,000 or more per year stands at an even 16-16, suggesting that it is incredibly hard to build a championship roster after splurging on a signal caller. Nevertheless, the prevailing truth of the NFL is that it is impossible to win without having a competent quarterback.

Until a better method is discovered, Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers will be the next presumed candidate for a major payday. Eligible for an extension in the offseason of 2026, Purdy is one of the more experienced three-year veterans in recent history, having made two AFC Championship appearances while also securing a Pro Bowl nomination.

Given the current state of the market, that should be more than enough to make one of the more controversial signal callers in the league a top paid NFL star. Often labeled as a “system quarterback,” the desperation of the 49ers to extend their championship window may be enough of a factor alone to see an otherwise pedestrian player in Purdy receive a historic contract next season.