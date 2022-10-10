‘Hard to beat Tom Brady and the Refs in the same game’, Twitter Erupts Over Blatant Wrong Call In Favor of Ref’s Favorite Tom Brady

Tom Brady has known to get calls that usually go in his favor but this one is too much.

Tom Brady has been around the sport of football for a long time in which he has gained the respect of his peers and referees alike. However, when the referees start giving him calls to swing the output of the game, it has gone too far.

In the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 5, the Buccaneers went up 21-0 to start the game. But the Falcons were not done and eventually cut it down to a 1 score game to the tune of 21-15.

After the Buccaneers got the ball on the ensuing kickoff, they attempted to run the clock out by methodically marching down the field. On this possession, a flurry of questionable calls heavily changed the game in favor of the Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay was facing a crucial 3rd and 5 where they had to convert or give the ball back to the Falcons. On this play, Grady Jarrett sacked Tom Brady thinking he had got the ball back for his team. However, the referees had a different plan and threw a roughing the passer flag.

Jarrett was simply just sacking Brady when this flag was thrown. Falcons players, NFL fans, and even Buccaneers fans went crazy over this biased call. This call led to the Buccaneers running the clock out.

Look at the reactions to the egregious call that won the Buccaneers the game

If you play Tom Brady. You already know it’s 1v2. Hard to beat a team and the refs in the same game. https://t.co/u7Hf3HDQzv — James (@James_fry5) October 9, 2022

An NFL insider also joined in to voice his opinion.

This may be the WORST roughing the passer penalty I’ve ever seen. Embarrassingly bad call. The Falcons got screwed. (🎥: @TrainIsland)pic.twitter.com/KdvC0mi2KJ — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 9, 2022

And you know its bad when a former player can’t see the benefit of doubt.

Jerome Boger the referee in the Bucs gm. Just made the worst call of this early NFL season. NFL will need to offer an explanation on this BULLJIVE call. That was a text book sack and it was penalized. Falcons got hosed — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) October 9, 2022

I know we overreact to penalty calls. But the roughing the passer called on Grady Jarrett against Tom Brady was one that legitimately makes you wonder about the legitimacy of the sport. It was a routine tackle. — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) October 9, 2022

And finally, a Twitter user asked the question we all had.

refs called this roughing the passer on 3rd down and i genuinely do not know what Grady Jarrett could have done differently pic.twitter.com/VX6i0UpJiL — Christian D’Andrea (@TrainIsland) October 9, 2022

