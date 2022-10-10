full
‘Hard to beat Tom Brady and the Refs in the same game’, Twitter Erupts Over Blatant Wrong Call In Favor of Ref’s Favorite Tom Brady

|Mon Oct 10 2022

Tom Brady has known to get calls that usually go in his favor but this one is too much.

Tom Brady has been around the sport of football for a long time in which he has gained the respect of his peers and referees alike. However, when the referees start giving him calls to swing the output of the game, it has gone too far.

In the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 5, the Buccaneers went up 21-0 to start the game. But the Falcons were not done and eventually cut it down to a 1 score game to the tune of 21-15.

After the Buccaneers got the ball on the ensuing kickoff, they attempted to run the clock out by methodically marching down the field. On this possession, a flurry of questionable calls heavily changed the game in favor of the Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay was facing a crucial 3rd and 5 where they had to convert or give the ball back to the Falcons. On this play, Grady Jarrett sacked Tom Brady thinking he had got the ball back for his team. However, the referees had a different plan and threw a roughing the passer flag.

Jarrett was simply just sacking Brady when this flag was thrown. Falcons players, NFL fans, and even Buccaneers fans went crazy over this biased call. This call led to the Buccaneers running the clock out.

Look at the reactions to the egregious call that won the Buccaneers the game

An NFL insider also joined in to voice his opinion.

And you know its bad when a former player can’t see the benefit of doubt.

And finally, a Twitter user asked the question we all had.

