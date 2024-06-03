How NFL’s $4 Million Fund Helped Save Packers WR Christian Watson’s Career?

Green Bay wide receiver Christian Watson, drafted in 2022, faced persistent setbacks due to a hamstring injury that cost him a total of 11 games during his first two seasons. Despite trying various methods like massages, needling, physical therapy, and countless machines, Watson couldn’t find a solution to what appeared to be a recurring issue. And this resulted in one of the most interesting stories in the NFL.

In an effort to get to the root of the problem, Watson and teammate Eric Stokes turned to the University of Wisconsin’s School of Medicine and Public Health for extensive testing on their hamstrings. Interestingly, the NFL granted a staggering $4 million for the study of hamstring injury prevention and treatment, which is a common issue in sports.

Sports and business reporter Tyler Webb highlighted the significance of this study in a detailed thread on X (formerly Twitter). He noted that the NFL’s investment was crucial in solving Watson’s injury from the root.

“Packers WR Christian Watson has missed 11 games during his first two seasons, including eight last season, because of a pulled hamstring in his right leg,” Webb’s tweet read. “Before the 2023 season, Watson admitted to spending ‘tens of thousands’ of dollars of his own money to try to study, treat, and prevent the hamstring issues he was having.”

The #NFL has spent $4 million to help players like Christian Watson solve one of the most common injuries in all of sports. And what they found makes complete sense. Let’s break down the surprisingly simple results 1/10 pic.twitter.com/VxPiu7kYYf — Tyler Webb (@tylermwebb) June 3, 2024

Nevertheless, those studies later proved that Watson exhibited “20% asymmetry in the hamstring muscle between his right and left legs,” which essentially indicates that his left hamstring was 20% more powerful than his right. This resulted in weariness, an imbalance, and ultimately injuries.

Luckily, by identifying and addressing the muscle asymmetry as a root cause, Watson has significantly reduced his injury risk while also providing a solution to others who suffered similar issues.

Clearer Path to Recovery for Christian Watson

Watson, who could have never imagined this extremely simple issue, found the most basic solution for himself. His work helped him to cover the difference in muscle asymmetry by around 10-12 percent, thus providing an easy long-term solution for the wide receiver.

Christian Watson’s easy fix has been a boon for him but he plans to control the problem as much as possible. His goal is to shrink the gap between right and left muscle asymmetries by 6%. Confirming it Webb wrote,

However, after learning this, Watson said he began working on closing that 20% gap to the point where he currently only has an 8-10% difference in strength. And while perfect symmetry is nearly impossible, he says his goal is to shrink the gap to around 6%. 8/10 pic.twitter.com/nLHUIdNGh4 — Tyler Webb (@tylermwebb) June 3, 2024

Undoubtedly, the NFL’s grant and Christian Watson’s proactive approach have made a massive change in the way problems are tackled. While prevention comes foremost, going the extra mile and finding alternative solutions can help the players diminish the health risks to a great extent.