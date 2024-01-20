How Many Rookie Quarterbacks Have Made the Conference Championships and the Super Bowl?

The 2023 NFL season saw quite a few emerging talents, and some even made the cut for the postseason. Let’s start with Packers QB Jordan Love, who started for his team for the first time in his three seasons, only to lead them to the Divisional Round game. However, Love isn’t the only one making waves, as Houston Texans‘ QB CJ Stroud has also captured the spotlight with impressive performances in his rookie season.

Advertisement

While the Packers are set to clash with the 49ers, the Texans will have a go against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday in the AFC Divisional Round Game, determining whether Stroud, in his rookie season, could reach a conference championship or even a Super Bowl. Thinking about it, one might wonder: Has a rookie QB ever won the Super Bowl?

Simply put, no rookie has ever guided their team to a Super Bowl. If Stroud were to beat the top AFC seed and then clinch the Conference Championship, the rookie QB would etch his name in NFL history to achieve this milestone.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NFLNotify/status/1745584383707566198?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

CJ Stroud emerged as the man in the arena, coming fresh out of Ohio State University. Starting in his sophomore year, he won 21 of 25 games, throwing for 8,123 yards and 85 touchdowns. His decision to enter the 2023 NFL draft attracted attention from many NFL teams. However, the struggling Texans, seeking a talented young quarterback, chose Stroud as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

After stepping foot in Houston, the 22-year-old QB had to fill his successor, Deshaun Watson’s shoes. Despite the chatter among fans and pundits alike, Stroud had a dominant regular season on the back of a 10-7 record and also clinched the AFC South division. He threw for 4108 yards, tallied 23 touchdowns, and had only 5 interceptions. CJ and the Texans’ standout moment this season came when he faced the Joe Flacco-led Browns in the playoffs. Stroud still managed to come on top with a final score of 45-14 and a spot in the Divisional Round.

How Many Rookie QBs Have Made It to the Conference Championship Games?

Throughout NFL history, only five rookie quarterbacks have started in a Conference Championship Game. The first was Shaun King for the Buccaneers in 1999 against the Rams. Ben Roethlisberger followed for the Steelers against the Patriots in 2004. Then came Joe Flacco for the Ravens, who started against the Steelers in 2008. Mark Sanchez led the Jets against the Colts in 2009, and last season, the 49ers’ starting QB, Brock Purdy, faced the Eagles in the NFC Championship game.

Last season, Brock Purdy came close to breaking records, winning all five games he started in the regular season. This came after starting QB Trey Lance and backup QB Jimmy Garoppolo suffered season-ending injuries. Even in the postseason, Purdy won the first two rounds.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1619871091798986752?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, in the conference championship round against the Eagles, he threw for 23 yards and completed four of four attempts before a first-quarter UCL injury forced him to leave the game. Seizing the opportunity, the Philadelphia Eagles went on to win the game 31-7.

Not just Purdy; interestingly, all five of the above-mentioned rookies lost their first Conference Championship games. However, if CJ Stroud triumphs against the Ravens, he will become the sixth rookie QB to reach this stage in playoff history.