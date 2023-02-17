“Hope Aaron Rodgers Doesn’t Retire”: Tom Brady Wants Green Bay QB to Carry on in NFL as the League Desperately Needs Great Quarterbacks

The end of this year’s NFL season marked one of the darkest moments in the league’s history. The greatest quarterback to take to the game announced his second and final retirement.

After 23 seasons of delivering top-quality performances, Tom Brady finally did the inevitable. While many thought he wouldn’t have called it a day on his career after an average season, the 45-year-old decided that was all he had in his tank. In a short and emotional message to his fans, Tom Brady announced his retirement over his social media channels.

As Brady embarks on his post-NFL journey, another NFL veteran takes the limelight. The 39-year-old Aaron Rodgers is another NFL quarterback infamous for his longevity in the game. At 37 and 38 the Packers QB received back-to-back MVP trophies for his showing in the league. However, this year wasn’t close to the previous two for Rodgers. Finishing the season with a losing record, the Packers didn’t even make it to the playoffs this season.

Two peas in a pod

Like Brady, Rodgers has been a one-franchise man for most of his career. Brady spent 20 seasons with the Pats before finishing his career with his last three seasons in Tampa Bay. Similarly, Rodgers is serving his 19th season. Though Tom Brady has 6 more rings than Rodgers, it doesn’t take away from how impactful he has been for the Packers. Having closed the season on a low owing to injuries and lack of support on his offense, Rodgers’ future in the league has been a question mark for a few.

Tom Brady’s advice for Aaron Rodgers

As lots of news has been doing rounds about Rodgers, some sources expect a big transfer away from Wisconsin, while some think he will follow Tom Brady’s path. Playing competitive football at 45 is no joke and not even athletes like Aaron Rodgers could probably go on until then. Even playing at 39 is a feat not many can achieve.

Rodgers and Brady have been top-class competitors and have also shared an amicable off-field relationship. The two have enjoyed their moments playing golf. Even though they have been competitors, they have always only shown respect for each other.

On a recent episode of his Let’s Go! Podcast, Brady had a few words for his former compatriot. He said he hopes Rodgers doesn’t retire given all the surrounding speculation. “I hope he doesn’t retire… because like I said, the league needs good quarterbacks and he is one of the greats. If he retires, it’ll be a sad day for the league…He is an incredible player,” said Brady.

While Rodgers enjoys his downtime in the off-season, fans will hope he listens to Tom Brady’s advice. If he does retire, the league will be left with a handful of veteran QBs running the show for their franchises.

