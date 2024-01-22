Brittany Mahomes Responds to Doubters After Patrick Mahomes Wins First Playoff Road Game in Buffalo

With Patrick Mahomes at the helm, the Kansas City Chiefs are moving up to the AFC championship for six consecutive times. Since taking over the starting role in 2018, this was the first time Mahomes played a playoff game on the opponent’s turf, and there was no shortage of scrutiny predicting Mahomes’ loss against the Josh Allen-led Bills. However, the two-time MVP proved the doubters wrong with his shot-calling prowess, and his wife, Brittany, quickly made sure to send those naysayers a message.

Following the matchup, the former soccer star took to her Instagram story with a carousel of pictures and clips with her friends, radiating pure joy for the win. She penned a note that had the clear message, “Went there, did that, on to the next (fire emoji) ” The Ravens better watch their back!

There was no shortage of familiar faces in the snap that Brittany shared; from Taylor Swift to even Jason Kelce, who stood in the background, donning a fleece aviator hat. Jason’s wife, Kylie, was present in one of the pictures alongside TayTay. Lyndsey Bell, Ashley Marie Wade, and Cara Delevingne were also posing in front of the lens, all smiles.

Fans were more than happy to see Taylor and Kylie’s union. Nevertheless, Brittany stole the spotlight with her enthusiastic spirit and her smile. She donned a fully red puffer jacket, with Mahomes and his jersey number emblazoned on it. She also wore matching pants and lipstick, coupled with black boots, gloves, and a winter hat.

Happy husband took to the comments and voiced his love, writing, “❤️❤️❤️”

A fan chimed in and noted, “The red lipstick is one point sis ”

This fan said, “Your husband and team rocked it. Congrats to all!”

There were also a few users who didn’t shy away from taking a dig at Brittany. One of them wrote, “Really hoping Josh Allen sends yah a** home crying.”

A sarcastic fan quipped, “Talk about a red flag.”

Setting aside the reactions, it’s worth discussing how the defending champs excelled last night against the AFC East powerhouse. The Bills offense maintained pressure throughout the entire matchup, and so did the Chiefs’ side.

Patrick Mahomes and His Chiefs Clinched the Crucial Win in an Unfavorable Environment

Going into the Divisional Round bout, the majority of experts leaned towards favoring the Bills, as it was not only being hosted at Orchard Park but the team’s star QB, Josh Allen, was killing it in the past few weeks with six back-to-back wins. Even in the showdown against the Bills, Allen rushed for two touchdowns and tallied one passing score.

If only Tyler Base could make the 44-yard field goal attempt, the story could have been different for the Bisons. It certainly didn’t go well for them last time, when both teams faced off in the Divisional Round, which concluded in overtime. After completing 26 of 39 passes, Allen amassed 186 passing yards and 72 rushing yards.

On the other hand, the Chiefs took the fight head-on. They answered the Bills’ 3-pointer with a field goal in the first quarter and stayed neck-and-neck before halftime with a 4-point deficit. Patrick Mahomes started the third quarter, connecting with Kelce for a second touchdown, and gaining the lead, which was once again reclaimed by the Bills with a touchdown. Only in the fourth quarter, the Chiefs were able to seal the win with a rushing score from Isiah Pacheco.

Allen’s side had plenty of chances to even the score or take the lead, but they fell short in a final score of 27-24. The Bills Mafia were less than happy, and they even threw snowballs at Mahomes and Kelce after the game.

Mahomes and the Chiefs need one more game on the road to clinch a berth in the Super Bowl. They are set to take on the Ravens next Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.