When WHOOP Tracked Patrick Mahomes’ Strenuous Training Before Back-to-Back Super Bowl Wins

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) stands on the sidelines against the Buffalo Bills during the first half in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs might not have gotten that three-peat, but it doesn’t mean they didn’t pour their blood, sweat, and tears into it. Two consecutive Super Bowls is a big deal in itself and the pride and joy of Kansas City, especially made sure that he was at the top of his game. QB Patrick Mahomes left no stone unturned in his quest for Super Bowl glory.

Advertisement

In an attempt to elevate his athletic capabilities, Mahomes decided to partner with WHOOP in 2020 to keep track of three key metrics: Recovery, strain, and sleep. Having fully bought into the concept, the Texas Tech product admitted that he checked his score first and foremost at the beginning of each day.

“I look at it because I want to know how I’m feeling, how my body is feeling, where I’m at. Usually if I’m feeling pretty relaxed it’s a pretty good score.”

Mahomes’ averaged a day strain score of 13.9 on non-game days, as well as a score of 19.3 on game days. Strain refers to the cardiovascular exertion of an athlete from 0-21. According to the developers, “anything 14 and above is considered fairly strenuous.” The data perfectly encapsulates the work ethic that is needed to become the greatest quarterback in the NFL today.

For context, the average day strain score for all other WHOOP members came out to be 10.7. Seeing as Mahomes would go on to secure not one but two Lombardi trophies following the experiment, perhaps it’s safe to assume that their partnership was more than successful for every party involved.

While that kind of cardiovascular strain may not be sustainable for the full duration of his career, it does highlight Mahomes’ willingness to do whatever it takes to achieve his full potential. Demonstrating a level of commitment that few others possess, the work rate is just the foundation of what makes him a champion.

WHOOP releases Mahomes band

In the latest development of their aforementioned partnership, the company has officially announced the release of the Mahomes x Hydroknit WHOOP band.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WHOOP (@whoop)

Having been spotted rocking his share of WHOOP bands, Mahomes’ brother, Jackson, was one of the first to comment on the initial post made on Instagram.

While many were caught up in admiring the sleekness and bold red color choice, others were wondering as to whether or not Mahomes kept his routine by using the device on Monday morning following the Chiefs’ 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LIX.

Jackson Mahomes and NFL fans react to Patrick Mahomes' brand new WHOOP band. pic.twitter.com/TpHZr8YNFW — NFL Tweets 2024 (@nfltweets2024) March 7, 2025

The Mahomes inspired Hyrdoknit is just the latest product in a long line of sponsorships, with the 29-year-old signal caller still enjoying his position as the most profitable face in football. Surely tracking his metrics today, Mahomes and the Chiefs now turn their attention towards the 2025 regular season where they will hope to avenge their championship loss.