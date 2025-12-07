mobile app bar

Days After NFL Fine for “Violent Gesture,” Bucky Irving Gets Baptized

Reese Patanjo
Published

follow google news
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) runs during the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at Raymond James Stadium.

The NFL recently turned heads by fining both Bucky Irving and Baker Mayfield for performing a “violent gesture.” After a 13-yard TD run to extend their lead, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ running back ran over to his quarterback and did the “nose wipe” celebration. The league banned the move in the offseason, and the two were fined a combined $20k for the act.

It can’t be overstated how much fans dislike it when the league penalizes players for celebrating. They’ve really cracked down, creating bizarre moments where players are penalized and fined for simply expressing emotion after big plays. Like this one involving Irving and Mayfield:

However, Irving seems to have taken the fine in stride. Ahead of today’s game, he reportedly got baptized. But as he stood on stage, he revealed that his baptism was for something entirely different.

“I feel like I had a rock bottom moment about two months ago, and God is the only person that I found,” Bucky told the crowd. 

The timeline lines up with when Irving injured himself in Week 4. It sounds like the injury took a toll on him while he recovered. Not just physically, but mentally as well. 

It doesn’t get talked about much, but injuries are a major point of depression for certain athletes. After all, they spend their entire lives creating their worth and value through playing a sport. When they can’t play that sport, they start to feel worthless, which can take a toll on them. 

In response to the baptism, fans online praised Irving for opening up about his struggles and taking steps to address them.

“You can tell he got emotional. Being Baptized is definitely an experience. So happy for Bucky,” one wrote. “Such a cool moment, thank you for sharing,” another commented.

Other fans saw it as a sign that Irving will go off in the game today. 

“Homie is gonna have that Holy Spirit in him today. Watch him have his best game of the season,” they said. “His anytime touchdown prop hitting for sure he’s got god helping him,” someone else piled on. 

All in all, it was a fun-filled comment section as fans showed genuine reactions and joked about Irving’s baptism. We also saw Travis Hunter get baptized before a game earlier this season, and fans had a similar reaction. 

In his first game back from injury, Irving ran for 61 yards and a TD. It was a modest stat line for a player of his caliber, but it was just good to see him back on the field. He’s such a fun player to watch with his cutbacks and agility, all while standing at 5’10”. And he should be in line for a hefty workload today against the lowly New Orleans Saints.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Reese Patanjo

Reese Patanjo

linkedin-icon

Reese is an NFL Journalist for The SportsRush. He was a University of Oregon graduate with a Bachelor of Arts in writing and communications. A fan of the NFL since he was young, Reese is a Dallas Cowboys fan at heart. However, his favorite NFL moment was the 54-51 Monday night game between the Rams and Chiefs in 2018. Reese's favorite player changes with time but currently he reps Trevon Diggs and CeeDee Lamb jerseys. When he isn't watching the NFL, you can find Reese engulfed in any of the other major sports. He's a massive MLB fan, go Red Sox. He also loves the NBA and College Basketball. But pretty much any sport, Soccer, NHL, PGA,- you name it, Reese watches.

Share this article

Don’t miss these