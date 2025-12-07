Days After NFL Fine for “Violent Gesture,” Bucky Irving Gets Baptized

The NFL recently turned heads by fining both Bucky Irving and Baker Mayfield for performing a “violent gesture.” After a 13-yard TD run to extend their lead, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ running back ran over to his quarterback and did the “nose wipe” celebration. The league banned the move in the offseason, and the two were fined a combined $20k for the act.

Advertisement

It can’t be overstated how much fans dislike it when the league penalizes players for celebrating. They’ve really cracked down, creating bizarre moments where players are penalized and fined for simply expressing emotion after big plays. Like this one involving Irving and Mayfield:

The NFL fined five players for “violent gestures” in Week 13 — including Baker Mayfield ($14,491) and Bucky Irving ($6,349) for this “nose wipe” celebration. pic.twitter.com/3is4QlZSgJ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 6, 2025

However, Irving seems to have taken the fine in stride. Ahead of today’s game, he reportedly got baptized. But as he stood on stage, he revealed that his baptism was for something entirely different.

“I feel like I had a rock bottom moment about two months ago, and God is the only person that I found,” Bucky told the crowd.

The timeline lines up with when Irving injured himself in Week 4. It sounds like the injury took a toll on him while he recovered. Not just physically, but mentally as well.

Bucky Irving got baptized today before today’s game via: _0daviidd/IG pic.twitter.com/ZNhb33shYt — Matthew Hewitt (@BucsTrackerNFL) December 7, 2025

It doesn’t get talked about much, but injuries are a major point of depression for certain athletes. After all, they spend their entire lives creating their worth and value through playing a sport. When they can’t play that sport, they start to feel worthless, which can take a toll on them.

In response to the baptism, fans online praised Irving for opening up about his struggles and taking steps to address them.

“You can tell he got emotional. Being Baptized is definitely an experience. So happy for Bucky,” one wrote. “Such a cool moment, thank you for sharing,” another commented.

Other fans saw it as a sign that Irving will go off in the game today.

“Homie is gonna have that Holy Spirit in him today. Watch him have his best game of the season,” they said. “His anytime touchdown prop hitting for sure he’s got god helping him,” someone else piled on.

All in all, it was a fun-filled comment section as fans showed genuine reactions and joked about Irving’s baptism. We also saw Travis Hunter get baptized before a game earlier this season, and fans had a similar reaction.

In his first game back from injury, Irving ran for 61 yards and a TD. It was a modest stat line for a player of his caliber, but it was just good to see him back on the field. He’s such a fun player to watch with his cutbacks and agility, all while standing at 5’10”. And he should be in line for a hefty workload today against the lowly New Orleans Saints.