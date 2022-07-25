“Antonio Brown stole Lil Nas X’s outfit and his dance moves”: NFL Twitter explodes as $20 million NFL star making a surprise appearance at Rolling Loud

Antonio Brown’s interesting life took another unexpected turn when he performed at Rolling Loud. Antonio Brown as a rapper? You bet.

Antonio Brown was one of the finest wide receivers in NFL history during his days with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Due to some unexpected turns, both on and off the field, Brown now is a free agent finishing side quests in his life.

Antonio Brown title-clinching TD is the Ultimate Highlight for Week 16: https://t.co/PCxTiATd4T pic.twitter.com/VfomB6zmma — NFL (@NFL) December 29, 2016

The downhill trend for his NFL career started when he came out and publicly criticized quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for his play on the field. He cited Ben to be inaccurate and blaming the wide receivers when the fault was his. This soon resulted in a flurry of trades and team hopping.

Most recently, Brown was playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when he suddenly took off his jersey and jogged off the field mid game against the New York Jets. It was one of the most surprising moments of the past NFL season. Safe to say Brown was promptly cut after that game.

Also Read: “Not Much Has Changed With Kevin Durant”: Peyton Manning doesn’t let go of his 2017 ESPYs performance amidst Nets’ star’s drama

With his NFL career seemingly over, Antonio Brown was spotted rapping at Rolling Loud

From July 22 to July 24, the Rolling Loud event took place in Miami, Florida. It is the largest hip hop festival in the world attracting fans from all over. Seemingly enough, Antonio Brown also went to perform as a rapper.

Brown took the stage in a orange jacket with orange pants and a black shirt. He was bouncing on the stage, sharing it with many other notable rappers. He was showing off his catwalk as well.

Antonio Brown performing at Rolling Loud 🔥pic.twitter.com/0Iq5M5uPCK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 24, 2022

Brown is the first official former NFL player to turn into a rap star. He has already released an album named “Paradigm” with his friend and famous rapper, Kanye West. Brown talked about his future plans and truths about the NFL in his album.

After publicly announcing that he would not return to the NFL for the upcoming season, Brown might be sticking to rapping. He certainly has the connections and popularity to make it work. However, it would not be surprising if he embarked upon another side quest.

NFL Twitter was all over his appearance at the music festival as well.

Dude stole Lil Nas X’s outfit AND his dance moves, smh 😂😂 — GuyPlusBeard (@GuyPlusBeard1) July 25, 2022

😑 stop cause if you support that then ima drop a crazy video of me performing — Ceedy Duce. (@CGJXXIII) July 23, 2022

Antonio Brown was just catching touchdowns last year. Now he’s performing at Rolling Loud, how can you not love that 😂🔥 — Neff (@NeffTheGreat) July 23, 2022

Also Read: Billionaire LeBron James hypes up son Bronny James as he fills up entire gyms during his Nike EYBL tournament