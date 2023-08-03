Dak Prescott Told To Shut His “B*tch A*s Up” In Heated Exchange With Teammate Trevon Diggs at Cowboys Training Camp

Dak Prescott who has led the Dallas Cowboys as a QB for the past seven years is having a bumpy ride with his team this season. The veteran quarterback reportedly got insulted by star cornerback Trevon Diggs in a heated exchange during their ongoing training camp in Oxnard ahead of what is all set to be a challenging 2023/24 NFL season.

Dak Prescott has been severely criticized over the offseason for his poor performance last year. He recorded a league-high 15 interceptions last season a record that doesn’t bode well for any quarterback. The 30-year-old’s promise of cutting down on INTs this season is also off to a rough start, as is evident from the Cowboys’ training sessions. The quarterback was spotted struggling to make accurate passes to his teammates, prompting defensive players, Trevon Diggs and Malik Hooker to express their displeasure against the quarterback.

Dak Prescott’s Inability To Make Accurate Plays Gets Called Out by Trevon Diggs and Malik Hooker

Tempers often get flared during training camps, but things are a bit different for the Cowboys this year, who have not won a Super Bowl for the past 28 years. Heading into the season, Dak Prescott is running on thin ice, with plenty of question marks over his quality and capability to lead a franchise.

Cowboys cornerback, Trevon Diggs voiced his concerns at Dak Prescott after the quarterback failed to evade defenders in an attempted touchdown effort. He came face-to-face with Diggs in the end zone, who yelled, “Shut yo bi*ch a*s up,” towards the quarterback. Things, however, did not elevate further with Prescott walking away from his teammate without further confrontation.

Dak Prescott’s training camp struggles did not end there, as he had another humiliating moment. In a separate play, the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback threw a pass toward wide receiver, Brandin Cooks, but it never reached its intended targetman. The throw was intercepted easily by safety, Malik Hooker who also had a few words to say to his quarterback.

All in all, Prescott’s teammates do not seem to be fully convinced with the quarterback’s ability after his poor season in 2022/23.

Dak Prescott Needs To Prove His Doubters Wrong After Enduring His Worst Season in the NFL

From the evidence from the training camp, it has become abundantly clear that Prescott’s teammates want him to buckle up ahead of the challenging season. “I won’t have 10 interceptions this year,” the quarterback had said before training camp, per Mirror. On a personal front, Prescott too will have to walk the talk on the gridiron and fix the high interception count from last season.

Prescott missed a total of 5 games last season due to a thumb injury and seemed to never fully recover from it by the end of it. He played a total of 12 games during which he recorded 2,860 yards, 23 touchdowns, and an underwhelming 15 interceptions.

It had a huge impact on their playoff chances, as their season came to an end against the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional playoffs. The game ended 19-12 in favor of the 49ers, with Prescott throwing two interceptions.

However, for now, Prescott will be buoyed by the fact that head coach Mike McCarthy and owner Jerry Jones continue to instill confidence in the quarterback ahead of the season.