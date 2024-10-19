How Saints Survived “Devastating” Hurricane Katrina With Sean Payton and Drew Brees in 2006

Jan 5, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) talks with head coach Sean Payton during the fourth quarter of a NFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Minnesota Vikings at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook -Imagn Images

The city of New Orleans was devastated in 2005. Hurricane Katrina caused fatal damage in the last week of August ’05, driving people to seek help from Dallas and other cities even for avenues like water.

As the horrifying cyclone passed, Sean Payton and Drew Brees, the fresh faces of the Saints took it upon themselves to bring back some happiness to the city. Michael Irvin, in a new video on his YouTube channel, elaborated on the role Payton and Brees played in the revival of the team.

He highlighted how the Saints had been struggling in 2005 and were not in a good place as a team. But the arrival of the new season had made their slate clean. They decided to bring in Payton as the new head coach and Brees as their QB from free agency. Assessing the new duo’s view of the situation in New Orleans, Irvin commented:

“I vividly remember watching these guys when they first got the job going for New Orleans. They were touring in some of the horrific areas and some of the devastation, and seeing what had endured and what some people were still going through. And it was like these two had made a pact that they were going to come together and through football, in certain goodwill and good acts, they were going to rebuild this city.”

The commentator further remarked how the focus of the HC and QB had been to uplift the spirits of people, which had all been destroyed by the hurricane. Irvin recalled Brees‘ emotional interview while he toured the city.

The quarterback had been adamant about wanting to bring the region back to all its glory. As Michael termed it, the situation was “beautiful” to witness amidst all the destruction.

The former WR could not help but remember how overwhelmed he was seeing football bringing peace and relief to the people. Irvin mentioned how Payton and Brees were the key figures in rebuilding the city as well as the Saints.

When the two arrived in New Orleans, the team only had one playoff game victory to their name since joining the NFL in 1967. After the Brees-Payton era, the team had a Super Bowl title by their name, having defeated Peyton Manning and the Colts in 2010 in SB XLIV.

It was the head coach and the QB who brought a change of mindset to the team. Irvin addressed how despite the tough start to their Saints journey, the duo managed to beat all the odds against them.

As the analyst praised Payton and Brees and their marvel on the gridiron, he couldn’t help but connect it to the greatness of football. For Irvin, the game connects and builds individuals.

Michael Irvin points out football’s larger-than-life charisma

The football legend, in an emotional narration, expressed that after the natural hazard, people embraced each other. He painted a picture of people coming together, looking at one another, and football in full hope. It was an amazing sight, seeing people unite at a football game.

Recalling this moment, Irvin embraced the spirit of football. The impact of the sport impressed him and touched his heart. So much so that during his HOF induction, the former professional acknowledged football as more than “just a game.” He said:

“I have watched it build cities, save cities. I have watched it bring people together like never before.”

The commentator implied how every time players take the field, magic happens, and the footprints it leaves are everlasting. Just like the Super Bowl XLIV that was “the theme of the return.”