Rob Gronkowski, Matt Damon, and Others Celebrate Tom Brady’s 20+ Years of Partnership With the Best Buddies Program With a Heartwarming Tribute

Tom Brady retired in 2023 as an undisputed GOAT. The 7-time Super Bowl winner personifies what an ideal human being is—both on and off the field. So much so that Rob Gronkowski, Matt Damon, and other stars put together a celebratory video for him on his 20+ years of partnership with the Best Buddies Program.

TB12’s journey with the non-profit organization began more than 20 years ago, even before he won his first Lombardi and became a household name across the nation. Best Buddies has now honored the football legend with the Spirit of Leadership Award for his incredible support of their mission of inclusion for people with intellectual and developmental disorders.

The five-time Super Bowl MVP says the best part of being part of the organization is meeting the buddies, and he calls being part of the community rewarding. As an ambassador for the program, Brady has contributed both physically and financially. He has raised over $100 million for the organization.

With the news of Brady being awarded the Spirit of Leadership, heartwarming tributes poured in from all corners. Celebrities, founders of the program, a former teammate, and several ‘Buddies’ who benefitted from the program came together with special words in a tribute video for the Future Hall of Famer.

The CEO of Best Buddies, Anthony Kennedy Shriver, thanked the legendary QB for his 20+ years of service to the organization. In a special message, he said, “Everybody talks about your Super Bowls. Everybody talks about your achievements. I want everybody to know that Tom has been amazing to Best Buddies because he’s an amazing human being.”

Tom Brady Got a Special Thanks from Matt Damon and Rob Gronkowski

Brady’s 20+ years of service and contribution were acknowledged by various celebrities and many of his ‘Buddies’ from the organization. One such celeb is the ‘Jason Bourne’ actor, Matt Damon. The Hollywood star is a long-time fan of the former NFL star for his contributions both on and off the field. The Massachusetts resident was full of praise for the former Patriots QB.

” I just want to say congratulations, man. Over 20 years of incredible partnership with Best Buddies. You helped make it a household name, a place everybody trusts,” Matt Damon said. “I know you have raised over $100 million for them. It’s just awesome. Thank you for taking that legendary laser-like focus and keeping it where it needs to be on things that matter. You are an inspiration to a whole lot of us. Keep up the great work and congratulations.”

Gronk, who shared the field with Tom Brady for 11 years and won 4 Super Bowls with him, also chimed in with some interesting and kind words for his buddy. He said,

“Hey, Tom. What’s up? It’s Gronk. Do you remember me, you used to throw me the football. Let me tell you your friendship on and off the field has always been about commitment and support. Just like you have shown with Best Buddies. I know how focused you are on everything you do on and off the field and seeing you give time, energy and support to help those with IDD shows the huge heart you have my man. Congrats brother, keep rocking out. Best Buddies for life. Let’s go.”

Best Buddies is the world’s largest organization dedicated to ending the social, physical, and economic isolation of the 200 million people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). Many celebrities and renowned individuals like Tom Brady, Steve Aoki, Pierce Brosnan, Adam Schefter, and Rob Lowe have been part of the program. Various corporations like Rolex, Nike, Accenture, etc. have all contributed to the non-profit.