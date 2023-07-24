To Prevent the ‘Lions Express’ from Derailing, Jared Goff & Dan Campbell Want to Slow the Hype Train Down

After a promising 9-8 record last season, the Detroit Lions are riding high on fans’ hopes and expectations for the upcoming NFL season. Lions fans are backing their team to go for the full monty in the 2023 season. However, quarterback Jared Goff and head coach Dan Campbell are taking a more cautious approach. They are looking to prevent the ‘Lions Express’ from derailing under the weight of hype.

Goff, acknowledging the team’s talent, is quick to remind everyone that they fell short last season. He is of the view that the Lions need to earn their spot on the hype train this year. The hype for the Lions’ success is attributed to the collective talent on the roster. However, both Goff and Campbell are wary of letting premature hype affect the team’s focus and performance.

Disappointment with Hype: Goff and Campbell Aligned in their Approach

Amidst training camp preparations, Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff addressed the growing hype surrounding his team, as per Eric Woodyard of ESPN. He remarked, “Of course, we’ve got good players, we’ve got good coaches, we’ve got a good team, but we haven’t done anything. We have a lot of work to do.” Jared Goff and Dan Campbell seemed aligned on the narrative, expressing their disappointment with the unnecessary hype.

On a similar note, Dan Campbell, fully aware of the attention and expectations building around his unit, pointed out, “I think as always, the thing that’s gonna worry you is the hype train.” Agreeing to his narrative, Goff claimed, “that so-called ‘hype train,’ I think it’s funny to me that like you go 9-8, you don’t make the playoffs and now you’re all of a sudden the favorite. We have to ‘earn it’.” The QB makes it clear by his remarks that he wants the team to perform well, rather than feeding into the unreasonable hype.

Despite not having made it to the playoffs since 2016, the Detroit Lions put up a strong performance in the latter part of the previous season. This turned the spotlight on them as they now emerge as betting favorites to conquer the NFC North this year.

Goff and Campbell’s focus lies on steady progress rather than quick victories. They understand that managing expectations and staying grounded will be crucial for the team’s success in the long run.

Distance from Premature Praises: Lions’ Focus on the Field

Aidan Hutchinson endorsed the underdog mentality reflecting the team’s grounded and determined approach. As he stated, “We keep that underdog mentality. We haven’t won anything yet, so obviously there’s a lot of expectations, but then again, we still feel like the underdogs”. This mindset, shared with Jared Goff and Dan Campbell, highlights their commitment to earning success through hard work and results on the field rather than being swayed by external hype.

The statements by Jared, Dan, and Aidan present the collective focus of the Detroit Lions. The important fact remains to maintain distance from premature praises and move forward with resilience. They want to make sure that they strive to prove their worth rather than just being a favorite.

With a balanced perspective, they are determined to lead the Lions to even greater success. The aim is to make sure that their journey to the playoffs remains steady and purposeful.