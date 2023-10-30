“I User To Play Soccer”: Pat McAfee Explains Peyton Manning Why He Decided To Be a Punter In the NFL

ESPN host Pat McAfee jokes with staff before the ESPN College GameDay show on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, on the Hesburgh Library lawn on the University of Notre Dame campus in South Bend. The show was to highlight the Notre Dame-Ohio State game.

Pat McAfee has emerged as one of those personalities who has earned more fame after his retirement from pro football than his time in the game. His time in the NFL was followed by his podcast ‘The Pat McAfee Show’ which gained much traction in a very short time. However, in a turn of roles, McAfee recently answered questions from Peyton Manning about why he chose to be a punter.

Pat McAfee recently appeared with Peyton Manning in a video produced by Omaha Productions. What followed was an interesting conversation on McAfee’s life between the two NFL veterans. Consequently, McAfee elaborated on his choice of becoming a punter, which led to an unexpected revelation from him.

Pat McAfee Reasoned Why He Chose To Be a Punter

In a recent video produced by Omaha Productions, Peyton Manning was seen introducing a coffin into the football field. This was only a symbolic gesture, which pointed to Pat McAfee’s talent of lighting up a ‘coffin corner’ as a punter. Further into it, Manning went on to question Pat McAfee on his choice of becoming a punter rather than following other options.

“Why did you become a punter? You could tackle. You had other options,” asked Manning.

Pat McAfee answered with his famous wit, saying,

“When I was born I just had a rocket attached to my right hip. I used to play soccer. Instead of running seven miles to kick the ball, I decided to do it with three steps.”

It is obvious that Pat McAfee’s skills as a punter were undeniable. The video makes a similar remark on McAfee’s talent as a punter saying,

“Pat McAfee is an excellent punter. You’re kicking the rugby punt, you aim for the ten yard line. And for eight seasons, Pat played with the swagger of a linebacker.”

Pat McAfee played with the Indianapolis Colts from 2009 to 2016. He boasts a total of 575 punts in his eight seasons. This is proportionate to the top punter Jeff Feagles who scored a little over thrice the punts as McAfee in 22 seasons as a punter.

McAfee retired early, at the age of 29 in February 2017, owing to his recurring knee injuries. His stint at the NFL earned him immense respect along with the honor of being a two-time Pro Bowl punter.

McAfee Roasts Peyton Manning For His Punting Attempts

In a lighthearted moment during their conversation, Pat McAfee couldn’t resist poking fun at Peyton Manning. The two were seen standing on the field, as Peyton attempted punting with the football. McAfee couldn’t keep his humor as he told Manning that viewers would like to tune in to see him fail at this.

“Here Peyton, you try okay. Nobody wants to see me punt the ball well. They wanna see you do terrible with this.”

While Peyton made continual attempts at it, becoming a little better each time, he amusingly expressed,

“This is why I never entered a punt, pass and kick competition.”

Pat McAfee has continued to light up the NFL and even college football landscape with his delightful enthusiasm. Consequently, it is about time that the former Colts punter narrates his journey in his own words.