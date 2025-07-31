How the Chargers’ $60 Million Plan for Justin Herbert Helps Him Match Dak Prescott’s Salary This Season

When the Los Angeles Chargers signed Justin Herbert to a five-year, $262.5 million extension last season, they didn’t just lock in their franchise quarterback. They also handed him one of the most front-loaded contracts in the NFL. In 2025, that strategy reaches its peak.

Herbert will earn a massive $60 million this year, tying Dak Prescott as the highest-paid quarterback in the league for the season. But unlike Prescott’s more evenly distributed $240 million deal with $231 million in guarantees, Herbert’s contract was structured with extreme spikes and dips, balancing short-term payout with long-term cap flexibility.

Here’s Herbert’s yearly cash breakdown (via Salary Sport):

2024: $56.6 million

2025: $60 million

2026: $24 million

2027: $36 million

2028: $52 million (includes $5M option bonus)

2029: $50.5 million (includes $10M option bonus)

This $60M figure for 2025 makes Herbert the financial king of the quarterback market, not just matching Prescott’s payout, but also outpacing the likes of Lamar Jackson ($52M/year) and Patrick Mahomes ($45M/year) in annual value. And in a symbolic way, it also solidifies the Chargers’ belief that Herbert isn’t just a long-term solution. He’s a present-tense franchise anchor.

Interestingly enough, his lowest-paid year will be 2026, when he’s scheduled to take home just $24 million, barely half of his 2025 haul. For context, that’s less than what Kirk Cousins, Jared Goff, or Tua Tagovailoa will be earning that same season. Even Sam Darnold, for instance, signed a 3-year $110.5 million deal with Seattle this year.

But this dip is intentional, as it gives the Chargers cap maneuverability while Herbert remains under contract through 2029, with larger payouts re-escalating from 2027 onward.

In simple words, it’s a high-risk, high-reward design. But… does Herbert’s money match the production?

On paper, the Chargers star’s contract justifies every cent. In just five seasons, he has thrown for 21,093 yards, 137 touchdowns, and only 45 interceptions, with a career passer rating of 96.7.

He’s also added over 1,200 rushing yards and 13 rushing TDs. In fact, last season, he posted a 101.7 passer rating while throwing just three picks, the most efficient year of his career.

Last but not least, the quarterback has the complete trust and admiration of the front office. “There’s nobody in this entire organization who gives more blood, sweat and tears and contributes more, produces more for the organization than Justin Herbert,” head coach Jim Harbaugh said last season.

“I have not been around a quarterback like him. The work ethic, the determination, the leadership. It’s awesome to see. He lifts others up,” added GM Joe Hortiz.

While critics will rightly focus on the lack of playoff wins, the Chargers clearly see what they’ve got: a 27-year-old elite talent, entering his prime, with five straight 20+ TD seasons under his belt.

In today’s NFL, this level of quarterback security is rare. And for $60 million in 2025, the Chargers are paying top dollar to ensure they don’t lose it.

As many top coaches like to say, focus on the fundamentals, and the results will follow. It seems the Chargers are applying that mantra to a tee.