“Brock Purdy Has Tom Brady Level Moxy”: Aaron Rodgers Explains Why Mr. Irrelevant is Exponentially Rising in the QB Ranks

Brock Purdy’s journey from being “Mr. Irrelevant” to the San Francisco 49ers’ star QB has been short and extraordinary. However, it is a journey many have predicted was just an eventuality. Many believe the lack of a chip on Purdy’s shoulders makes him an excellent prospect to be one of the best QBs in the league. The latest one to hop on the Brock Purdy bandwagon is 4x MVP Aaron Rodgers.

Speaking on ‘The Pat McAfee Show’, Rodgers explains how he thinks Brock Purdy has the same outlook and charm as that of the GOAT Tom Brady. “As many blue-chippers who’ve had success in the league, there’s been as many and often more who were not that. Were not the number one prospect coming out of high school, were not the number one guy coming out of college, and the first pick in the draft.”

“Obviously you know about Tom. 198 different options to take (before) him. Joe Montana was the same way… For as many Peyton Mannings, first-pick in the drafts, there’s been a ton of these other guys. And what it does, is create this chip. And the chip can be an excellent motivator for the right disposition,” Rodgers explains.

Brock Purdy has a lifetime of downs to draw inspiration from, says Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers believes Purdy’s drive to be the best comes from the lack of opportunities he had back in his high school or college days. In fact, he was never the prime pick in the eyes of any coach. However, he managed to overturn some of that outlook when he managed to lead the football program at Iowa State University to great heights. Maybe it is that performance that got him into the NFL itself.

“Brock was passed over by a ton of people, he went to Iowa State. I believe he has a lifetime’s worth of slights that he can pull from the moxie port,” says Rodgers. “I have nothing but respect for the way he’s played. And I love seeing the underdog. I mean I feel like that was part of my career for a long time. Obviously, I was picked in the first round, not the last pick. But I did go to Junior College and, you know, dealt with that frustration, that turned into a definitely a chip.”

With the 2023 season soon kicking off, Brock Purdy could very well be challenging for the QB1 spot at San Fran. With Jimmy Garoppolo set to leave, the only major competition will be the recovering former starter Trey Lance. Will Brock Purdy be able to follow in the footsteps of the great Tom Brady? Is this the start of the journey for another greatest of all time?

