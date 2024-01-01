Explained: Why LeBron James and NFL Twitter Can’t Stop Calling Lamar Jackson “Quarterbacky”

One viral video of a sports broadcaster saying Lamar Jackson is not very “Quarterbacky” did the rounds of the internet for the past few days. The radio host was destroyed online for making such a remark about a unanimous MVP.

Advertisement

After Jackson’s jaw dropping win against the surging Miami Dolphins, all naysayers were silenced. The only people still talking were his admirers. Amongst them, NBA’s megastar LeBron James, who was seen mocking the comments by the radio host right after the game:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KingJames/status/1741566804919546149?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

It all started from this now-infamous video where two radio hosts are talking about the odds for MVP this year. Brock Purdy, Lamar Jackson, Dak Prescott and Christian McCaffery were the few names that were being thrown around by media personnel.

But with Purdy’s downward trajectory for a couple of Sundays, Purdy saw a dip in his case for MVP. Jackson on the other hand has been nothing but perfect while leading the Ravens to 13-3 and the top of the AFC. The rest of them are also succumbing to the late season fever. So it came as a surprise to many when Fox Radio Host Monse Bolaños said this:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/terrencefunny/status/1741561654679351458?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The “quarterbacky” comment spread like fire. From anyone to everyone was sharing this take or sharing their take on this. Look at some of the comments from fans:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AcuteObtuse90/status/1741662928443498642?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TH3R3ALGARVEZ3/status/1741578672568418312?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Even RG3 chimed in:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RGIII/status/1741574859531108590?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KingJosiah54/status/1741586757634965841?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Hank__3x/status/1741562781965398063?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The radio host received a lot of backlash for her take. But she stood by it at least until the last week’s game. If she changes it now, remains to be seen. Bolaños picked McCaffery as the MVP and even explained how Ravens’ defense was the MVP in the win against the 49ers:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MonseBolanos/status/1739716161854701888?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Lamar Jackson makes MVP case stronger against Dolphins

Jackson threw for 321 yards against the Dolphins, putting up 5 TD passes. It was a performance for the ages and pretty much could’ve sealed the MVP spot for a lot of voters. With just one game to go, there is not much that the likes of McCaffery, Prescott or even Purdy can achieve which will dethrone Jackson from the top spot.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FootbaIl_Tweets/status/1741565658499022873?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

But it doesn’t end there for Jackson. He is locked in for the post season. He’s been here before, at the precipice of achieving an individual accolade. But his true win, will be putting the Ravens on his back and getting them the much awaited Lombardi Trophy.