How the NBA Finals Has Become a Tom Brady vs Patrick Mahomes Battle

Tom Brady played for the New England Patriots, a Boston-based franchise. On the other hand, his successor, Patrick Mahomes, is a Texas native and played for Texas Tech in college. So, when the Dallas Mavericks, a team that Mahomes holds dear, take on the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, a team Brady has long stood by, things get personal for both of these gentlemen.

The ex-Patriots QB recently gave the voiceover for a Finals hype video for the Boston Celtics. It was met with great enthusiasm from the Boston public, who reveled in their most precious athlete, letting the NBA world know not to take the Celtics lightly.

The #Celtics called on Tom Brady to narrate their NBA Finals hype video: “Really?! You want Boston? Take it from me. That’s a bad idea.” pic.twitter.com/nLWfvPpiTh — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) June 6, 2024

Shortly after Brady’s voice-over, Patrick Mahomes followed suit by providing the voiceover for the Mavericks’ Finals hype video. Safe to say, it was a legendary crossover. See for yourself:

Patrick Mahomes narrated the Mavs Finals hype video pic.twitter.com/kF0pc7IlrG — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) June 6, 2024

Both Mahomes and Brady find themselves in the opposing corners once again, but who would’ve thought it would be so soon, and not even on the football field?

Notably, the Chiefs’ QB has been there for the Dallas team ever since they started their playoff journey. On social media, he has been actively pumping up the Mavs to get it done this year. Interestingly, however, his hype video consists of an ode to the 2011 Mavericks team that won the championship against a loaded Miami Heat team headlined by LeBron James.

Dirk Nowitzki and the underdog Mavs came out surprisingly strong and shocked the NBA world with a win over the super team. And just like that, Mahomes and the rest of the Dallas Mavericks nation hope that the current team, headlined by Luka Doncic but led by Kyrie Irving, will make the leap and become immortal in NBA history.

The similarities between Dirk Nowitzki being a European powerhouse and winning it all with an underdog really resonate with Slovenian Doncic in 2024. They also have a similar playing style, and use their lack of speed to their advantage. Thus, a lot is riding on Doncic’s shoulders.

Mahomes’ Mavericks From Dallas Take On Brady’s Boston Celtics

The Mavericks have become a well-oiled machine under the revised guidance of Kyrie Irving, who recently revealed that during last year’s playoff run, none of the players had any late-season experience. Therefore, he had to change tracks and take over the leadership of the team.

Through the playoffs, the Mavericks have shown immense grit and an air of confidence about them. No matter the challenge, they looked ready. And when the rising Minnesota team came knocking, they shut them down with much ease. Thus, it can be said with certainty that both Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic are hopeful about the upcoming bouts.

In contrast, the Boston Celtics have time and again shown that they are a force in the East. And whenever they fell short, they came back with a vengeance. It’s also widely believed that they can walk in Tom Brady’s shoes, starting a dynasty led by the two-headed monster in Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

That being said, will the Celtics slay the Mavericks? Or will Mahomes come out on top in this TB12 and PM15 battle? A lot is riding on this seven-game series.