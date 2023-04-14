Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Storms the Internet With Her Latest Bikini-Clad Vacay Pics From Hawaii

The Kansas City Chiefs have a charismatic face in its front office in the form of Gracie Hunt. The billionaire owner Clark Hunt’s daughter often catches headlines for her social service and for supervising the progress of the Chiefs in the public domain. Despite her tight schedule, the 23-year-old never fails to enjoy life and share updates on her social media handles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gracie Hunt (@graciehunt)

Hunt is an internet celebrity with a massive fan following. Being a former beauty pageant contestant, she garnered interest from people across the country. As a result, she often lures people with sizzling hot pics on her Instagram. The recent ones came from Hawaii, where she is vacationing ahead of the 2023 NFL draft.

Gracie Hunt flaunts her posterior in a yellow bikini

The former Miss Kansas is a master of maintaining a work-life balance, and a disciplined approach. This notion is quite evident from her day-to-day activities, as she is quite active in the Chiefs’ front office obligations and finds time to hang out with her friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gracie Hunt (@graciehunt)

Posing for some iconic pictures, Hunt shared some exotic snaps from Hawaii. She joked about never returning from her adventure trip because it felt like heaven, but later confirmed that she would come back before the draft.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gracie Hunt (@graciehunt)

The bikini photos might fool people; however, Hunt diligently follows her duties by engaging KC fans worldwide. Her passion for the game began in college, with Clark being her first coach, constantly motivating her to pursue the field of sports seriously.

She played for the soccer team in high school; however, back-to-back concussions reduced her participation. She was forced to drop her passion and focus on her studies. Eventually, she graduated in sports management and started managing the PR department of the Chiefs.

Hunt explains her entrance into pageantry

This domain was completely new to her. However, it was her mother, Tavia Hunt, who motivated her to pursue the art of modeling. Tavia is a former Miss Kansas who won the title in 1993. Initially, she was skeptical about her daughter’s abilities; however, she trained Gracie toward perfection.

“Pageantry is a sport, there’s so much that goes into it behind the scenes that you might not realize or know whether it’s interview prep, walking prep,” Gracie said in an interview, per the Daily Mail.

“Learning to walk on a stage in those heels is something that I did not realize the skill it took until I got myself into it, especially having come off of the soccer field, wearing cleats all the time,” she added. Today, Gracie enjoys a successful life leading from the front and cherishes the Super Bowl victory of Kansas City until the upcoming 2023 season kicks off.