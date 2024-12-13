Chase Daniel Urges 49ers to Offer Brock Purdy a Baker Mayfield-Like, Low-Paid Contract After Rams Loss

The San Francisco 49ers derailed their playoff aspirations by losing against the Rams. As has been the theme of the season for the Niners, the major brunt of the loss went to Brock Purdy, who couldn’t even score a touchdown in their 6-12 loss.

The QB’s yet another disappointing performance has upset his long-time supporter Chase Daniel who took to social media after the game, wondering whether Brock deserves a hefty contract anymore.

In his rant on “X”, the analyst minced no words as he criticized the 49ers for constantly putting up B- level performances. Considering the heights Purdy and the 49ers scaled last season, seeing the QB’s uninspired performance against the Rams upset Daniel prompting him to ask a very valid question: Does Brock Purdy deserve the rumored $60 million contract?

“Let’s just keep it real. All year, he’s [Brock] played at a B minus / C type of level. He’s been way too inconsistent this season and I just don’t know how you watch him play in that game tonight [against the Ram] and you say that is a quarterback worth 50 to 60 million dollars. And look, this is coming from somebody who has been a big fan of Purdy.”

Considering Brock Purdy’s underpaid status as a $3,737,008 QB, it’s unanimously agreed that he deserves a raise. But for Chase, Brock hasn’t shown the levels of being a $60 million player.

For the analyst, Purdy has a glaring weakness when it comes to decision-making and dynamism–two traits that were exposed this season. Chase thus proposed a solution where he urged the 49ers to consider a Baker Mayfield-type contract.

For those unaware, Baker Mayfield signed a three-year contract worth $100 million back in 2023 which could extend all the way up to $115 million. Considering how bang average Purdy has been in the analysts’ eyes, Chase suggested the 49ers either do a Baker-Mayfield-like contract or let the QB play through his expiring deal.

“Having him play on an expiring deal might have to be the play, or offering him a Baker Mayfield-like contract of 3 years, $100 million. He’s been pretty mid all season,” argued Chase.

49ers fans however disagreed with Chase. They asked the analyst to keep in mind the injury crisis that Brock had to deal with around him. Be it the defense or key offensive pieces like Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel, Brock had to play with a team decimated by injuries.

Purdys been crushing it. Our defense was weak this season. Plus Kyle should’ve gone for it more on 4th and short. — tylereggleston (@tylereggleston4) December 13, 2024

Purdy will rightfully get $40-$50 million, let stop pretending he hasn’t had to overcome loss of WR #1 and #2 (yes I’m talking about Deebo), on RB#4, and terrible oline play as a whole. No QB is thriving in those conditions, that’s a made up fantasy. He’s young carried the Niners… — MABlackDevilsGA (@EarthPigs23A) December 13, 2024

All said, Brock Purdy should be given the benefit of the doubt. The football IQ he has displayed for the last two seasons has been second to none. He is not the most physical QB out there but nor was Tom Brady. Purdy has shown he has the brain to stand his ground in the NFL and thus deserves an industry-standard contract.