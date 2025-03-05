“I Ain’t Mad at You”: Ryan Clark Backs Channing Crowder as Fred Taylor Wonders, ‘Why Do You Drink Soda?’

With the average cost of soda being well over two dollars now, Channing Crowder finds it hard to turn down a $0.99 price point. On the latest episode of the Pivot Podcast, the former Miami Dolphin couldn’t help to contain his love for soft drinks after finding a bottle of Mr. Pibb on sale.

In noting that “you don’t get a soda under a dollar nowadays,” Crowder was ready to defend his choice in beverages after Jacksonville Jaguars legend, Fred Taylor, jokingly reminded fans that there is no sugar in their brand’s official energy drink, Pivot Performance Energy. Taylor also flat out questioned – “Why do you drink soda?”

Thankfully, former Pittsburgh Steeler and 17-year NFL veteran, Ryan Clark, was willing to come to his defense. “I ain’t mad at you.” Clark reassured Crowder, before admitting that sugar is the real underlying issue.

Aligning with his co-hosts, Crowder asserted that there was nothing inherently bad about carbonated beverages.

“People think carbonation is bad, like seltzer water. I love club soda. Carbonation is not bad, it’s the sugar… When Pivot Performance Energy comes out, Imma have a Pivot with me all the time.”

Considering that carbonated drinks make up 37% of all soft drink sales in the United States, Crowder isn’t alone in his admiration of sodas. The three kings of the industry, being Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, and Keurig Dr. Pepper, have dominated the market for decades, and their grip on it has remained just as tight as it was 25 years ago.

The NFL has also featured countless partnerships with the three drink manufacturers throughout its history as well. Once responsible for the renowned “Have a Coke” commercial centered around “Mean” Joe Green, the league expanded on a previously existing deal with PepsiCo back in 2023.

After allowing players to wear the number zero, numerous sponsorships promoting the companies Pepsi Zero Sugar, the “Official Zero of the NFL,” began to pop up. Coca-Cola has also made headlines recently by announcing that they would be entering the prebiotic soda market with its new Simply Pop product.

As energy drinks and classical sodas alike continue to enjoy booming industry wide sales, fans can expect to see an ever-growing list of products being advertised throughout every level of the football landscape. In fact, the announcement of the aforementioned Pivot Performance Energy drink line serves as the latest example of everyone attempting to cash in on the caffeine-fueled economy.

With market saturation being the last thing on anyone’s mind, now, more so than ever before, is the best time to be an enjoyer of soft drinks. Considering that Business Research Insights projects the global soft drinks market to surpass $323 billion in value by 2033, it’s safe to say that Crowder will not have to worry about a shortage of sodas any time soon.