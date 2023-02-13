“This is why you pay A.J. Brown $100 million”: Jalen Hurts’ 45 yard touchdown bomb has Tyreek Hill and NFL Twitter on fire

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) catches a pass for a touchdown against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (21) and safety Juan Thornhill (22) during the second quarter of Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

A.J. Brown was the Eagles’ biggest offseason move last summer, and the team immediately saw the dividends. Brown is also showing off in the Super Bowl.

Brown was a star for the Tennessee Titans, but after the team decided to go in a different direction, he ended up landing with the Eagles and things have been great ever since.

The Eagles were already in the process of developing another star receiver when they drafted Devonta Smith last year, but having two stars is always better than 1.

Both Smith and Brown went off for more than 1,000 yards this season with Brown hauling in 1,496. It was the league’s top receiving tandem, and they’re showing their prowess in the Super Bowl now too.

NFL Twitter reacts to A.J. Brown crazy touchdown

The Eagles and Chiefs both field insanely great offenses, but right now, the Eagles are outplaying Kansas City. Philly marched down the field on their first possession to score, and then, Hurts found Brown for that crazy 45-yard touchdown.

What an adjustment for A.J. Brown This is why you give him $100 million and don’t trade him away on draft night. Set the #Eagles single-season record for receiving this year on year 1 on the team.pic.twitter.com/gP60lNtOPA — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 13, 2023

Titans fans watching AJ Brown tear it up in the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/P8hHa7rfuD — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) February 13, 2023

AJ BROWN IS DIFFERENT 💪 pic.twitter.com/aO98Ko2SlA — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) February 13, 2023

The game is swinging wildly right now as despite the Eagles controlling the game, the score is tied 14-14. Kansas City just recovered a fumble by Hurts and took it to the house to tie things up.

If this score is any indication of what’s to come, then we could be in for a lot of points, and a classic shootout tonight. Given the defensive nature of previous Super Bowls, the change may be refreshing.

