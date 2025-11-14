Baker Mayfield and Tampa Bay Stars Weigh In On Cam Skattebo’s Viral Taco Debate

Time crunch? Get all your NFL news here in just 60 words

Cam Skattebo was on a heck of a run before his ankle imploded a couple of weeks ago during a blowout loss to Philly. He plays a tough, exciting brand of football, and he’s in the media capital of the world. So, of course, he was driving a lot of discussion. But even now, three weeks since he played his most recent NFL snap, the one-of-a-kind running back is still making headlines.

Only now the New York Giants’ 2025 fourth-round pick is in the papers not for his head-cracking football play, but because he’s asking the important questions everyone else is scared to ask. Such as how do you eat your taco?

“Do you turn your head to eat a taco, or do you turn the taco for you. Are you dominant to the taco? Or do you turn your head for the taco? It’s about the dominance of the taco. If you’re turning the taco, you’re dominating the taco.”

It’s a hilariously engrossing yet simple query. It makes for a fun debate topic, though when you think about it for more than a few seconds, it does get somewhat one-sided. The Tampa Buccaneers certainly thought so, because they went around their facility this week asking that very question to their best and brightest. Star QB Baker Mayfield was the first to weigh in:

“No, you’ve got to turn your head. If you don’t turn your head, the ingredients spill out, and that’s bad. That’s bad business.”

The Bucs take on the great taco debate 🌮😂 pic.twitter.com/zCys1EfYWd — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) November 13, 2025

Mayfield has the right idea, as every single one of his other teammates agreed that it was best to turn their heads to eat the taco. Forget “dominating” the taco like Skattebo said. These guys, especially the big hogs on the offensive line, just want to make sure they get all of that grub in them. No waste. They have no problem allowing the taco to “walk all over them”.

Nose tackle Vita Vea and left tackle Tristan Wirfs made the most compelling cases for their side, which seems to be the only side.

“Vea: You’ve got to turn your head! If you go to California and you go to … a taco stand to get a taco, when you eat it you’re usually standing up. So you got the fit, so you either put the plate on the trunk of your car, or you’re holding it, and the meat drops back onto the other taco. Wirfs: You’re not gonna turn a hard shell taco. I don’t think it’s dominating. I wanna enjoy my taco, I don’t want everything to fall out. 12-pack of Doritos locos tacos, I’m turning my head for all of them. Because I want to enjoy ’em!”

Whether they called them “ingredients”, “filling”, or “sh*t”, all of the players agreed that turning your head was the way to go to get the most out of your taco. Another common thread was that it’s the much cleaner way to wolf down a taco (or a dozen). Fans were loving the debate that wasn’t really a debate in the end:

“This just shows why Scatabo is a RB… the Linemen know how to dominate their FOOD… don’t let any food escape!” argued one fan.

“Skats mental needs to be studied. Literally head first in every aspect of life.. you gotta respect it,” pointed out another.

“Skattebo doesn’t have to turn his head because he’s actually eating his taco out of a dog bowl,” joked another in that same vein.

“This man casually said a 12 pack of Doritos locos tacos lawd,” laughed one Twitter user.

One even referenced a classic Shaquille O’Neal taco commercial from the 1990s:

i can't be the only one who remembers the shaq taco neck commercial. pic.twitter.com/5lY4bvwWw5 — David L. MembersOnly (@membersonlydave) November 13, 2025

While Skattebo continues to ponder philosophical questions during his long rehab, the 6-3 Buccaneers will have to shift their focus from sunny, spicy tacos to chilly Buffalo, where they will be playing in a massive inter-conference matchup this week against the 6-3 Bills.