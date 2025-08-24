“We Don’t Troll Like That”: Podcaster Backs Travis Hunter and Leanne Lenee on Fake Divorce Rumors

The relationship between Jaguars’ two-way star Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee has long been under a microscope. For the past two years, fans have questioned their bond, her character, and her intentions in being with him. Many have hurled insults, labeled the Heisman winner as “naive,” and branded her a “gold digger.”

Even after Hunter married her in May, the criticism didn’t stop; it only escalated. Instead of moving on, detractors created fake reports to smear her name further.

One of the most damaging rumors claimed that Hunter and Lenee were already headed for divorce, with Leanna supposedly filing and demanding $40 million in alimony. Of course, none of it was true.

Podcaster Anton Daniels addressed this wave of fake news on a recent episode of his “After Hours” podcast. He called out the people who spend their time crafting and spreading false stories on social media, labeling it “weird behavior.”

“These people taking time out of their day, that’s the weirdest thing ever. Take time out of your day and make a whole post about whether or not to about saying, making something false. Like to create a false narrative on purpose is weird. I just don’t understand that. We grown f*cking men. What do you mean it’s trolling? We don’t troll like that. We don’t go into Photoshop and make posts and put such sh*t together and stuff like that.”

While trolling has sadly become common, Daniels emphasized how baffling it is to see grown men wasting energy on pettiness instead of working on themselves. In his words, it’s crass, childish, and unbecoming of adults who should know better.

In reality, Travis Hunter and his wife, Leanna Lenee, are happily together and still going strong. They recently bought a beautiful home in Jacksonville, where they’re settling into married life and enjoying their success. The couple even expanded their little family by rescuing a cat from the Florida Humane Society.

Through it all, Leanna continues to be his rock as Hunter prepares for his rookie season with the Jaguars, one where all eyes will be on whether he truly takes on the rare challenge of playing both sides of the ball.