Deion Sanders Admits His Sons Weren’t Happy About Their Sister Deiondra Getting Pregnant With Jacquees

Anushree Gupta
Published

“I Don’t Like That Though”: Deion Sanders Reacts On the Idea Of Becoming a Grandpa, Days After Daughter Deiondra Confirmed Pregnancy Rumors

Deion Sanders (L) – Image Credit: USA Today Sports, Deiondara Sanders (R) – Image Credit: Instagram @deiondrasanders

Deion Sanders’ personal and professional life remain under intense scrutiny with most eyes set on the entire Sanders clan. As his eldest daughter Deiondra Sanders delivered the news of her pregnancy with rapper Jacquees, there was much turmoil due to the couple’s strained relationship. While the media and fans had their own take expectedly, Coach Prime coughed up what transpired inside the family.

In an interview on the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast, Deion Sanders promoted his latest book, “Elevate And Dominate”. As the grandpa-to-be touched upon various topics of holistic growth, he revealed his sons’ aversion to Deiondra Sanders’ pregnancy. Initiating the conversation, Sanders unfolded Deiondra’s perspective of wanting to keep the pregnancy, despite the health challenges.

“I’m excited for her to be a mother,” added Sanders excitedly.

Further ahead into the interview, Prime admitted that his sons Deion Sanders Jr., Shedeur, and Shilo did not embrace the news early on.

“Well the boys, the boys weren’t happy at first but I think now they’re starting to accept it.”

Naturally, the chaos around Deiondra’s relationship made it hard for the entire football community to support her unconditionally. The initial sentiments were in favor of the love birds, which worsened with rumors of Jacquees’ infidelity involving his ex-girlfriend, Dreezy. However, the acceptance came as the parents-to-be reunited and were publicly spotted enjoying their babymoon in Saint Marten.

Deion Sanders Continues to Deny His Granddad Status

Deion Sanders is on pace to become a grandfather soon but it seems he is still denying it. Prime isn’t just ready yet for his granddad status but is surely very proud of his daughter Deiondra for deciding to carry the baby despite several health complications.

Replying to one of the hosts who congratulated him, the 56-year-old exclaimed, “No don’t congratulate! I’ve been telling everybody…don’t congratulate me on that. First off, I don’t want to be no Granddad right now!”

The Buffaloes’ head coach Deion Sanders previously commented on Deiondra Sanders’ pregnancy announcement via Instagram with the same sentiment but loaded with love.

“…u having this baby to make me a darn GRANDDADDY even though I’m YOUNG! I Love u baby and I’m glad u said u ain’t having a baby to keep a man,” added Prime.

However, like it or not, Granddaddy Prime shall embrace his first grandchild just around the time when the Colorado Buffaloes will be playing their second season with Coach Prime. Consequently, many eyes are on Sanders, as he steps up his personal and professional game in 2024.

