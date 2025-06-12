“If So, Tom Brady is the Greatest Fraud in NFL History”: Chiefs Analyst Slams Haters Who ‘Ding’ Patrick Mahomes for Having a Good Defense

Whether it’s Tom Brady or Joe Montana, every great quarterback of his time is destined to face his fair share of critics. Now that he’s the premier passer of the league, Patrick Mahomes is the latest victim of that cycle. Despite winning both passing records and Super Bowls right out of the gate and at a record pace, the star signal caller still sees his accomplishments challenged by both fans and analysts alike.

Now, a solid chunk of them are claiming that his postseason success is merely the result of the Chiefs’ elite defense. Ironically enough, the same exact argument was used against Tom Brady when he was in the midst of his second Super Bowl run.

Nevertheless, Cole DeRuse of the How ‘Bout Those Chiefs podcast is tired of hearing what he believes is a lazy attempt at criticizing Mahomes.

“The clutch factor of Mahomes played a big role in why KC has made it to their third Super Bowl in a row. How can you ding a quarterback for having a good defense? That makes zero sense. If so, Tom Brady is the biggest fraud in the history of the NFL. He’s never won a Super Bowl without a top-10 defense.”

According to DeRuse, “This logic is just stupid.” When doing the math behind Brady’s career, the carried-by-defenses narrative seems to fall apart. In 2022, a member of the PatsFans.com forum examined the EPAs pertaining to the team’s offensive and defensive units from the 2004 season. The findings were rather damning.

“The 2004 defense was #1 in EPA per play in the playoffs but that’s offset by the fact the 2004 Patriots OFFENSE was also #1 in the same category. Our 2003, 2014 and 2018 defenses in the playoffs weren’t nearly as dominant as we think they were, being responsible for allowing more points than the other way around. So that totally nullifies the idea that Brady was carried by them to the Super Bowl.”

Factor in that the Chiefs just allowed the ninth-highest point total in Super Bowl history, and it appears as if Mahomes isn’t actually working with the juggernaut that people claim he is.

Ultimately, every team that competes in the Super Bowl sports some kind of respectable defensive unit. Otherwise, they likely wouldn’t have made it to the Super Bowl.

At the end of the day, hoisting the Lombardi trophy takes a group effort. Super Bowl runs often include career-defining moments for several different players on a team, not just one. Then again, the best way to silence the doubters is by winning. In seven seasons as a starter, Mahomes has already produced three Super Bowls, two MVP awards, and seven AFC West championships.

If there’s anyone who can continue to beat his doubters over the head with the latest hardware that he’s won, it’s the pride and joy of Kansas City himself.