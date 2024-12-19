“I Bought Them All Rolexes”: Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson React as Amon-Ra St. Brown Gifts Prada Suits to Lions Teammates

Amon-Ra St. Brown, one of the NFL’s highest-paid wide receivers, is giving his teammates a taste of luxury. The WR treated the entire Lions receiver room to customized Prada suits. The gesture caught the attention of Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson, who reacted to the news by recalling the gifts they gave and received during their time in the league.

Shannon remembered giving his offensive linemen Rolex watches back in 1993. He revealed that when he made the First All-Pro team in 1993, he had a contract in his clause that entitled him to a $10k bonus if he reached that milestone or the Pro Bowl. With that money, he brought the Linemen stainless steel Rolexes.

“In 1993, I was first-team All-Pro. I was the starting Tight End for the AFC and I had a $10k if I made the Pro Bowl bonus. I went and bought Offensive Linemen, I bought them all Rolexes, stainless steel Rolexes.”

This revelation from Shannon Sharpe left Ocho speechless, trying to do the math in his head. Finding it hard to believe, he asked the price of Rolexes back in the 90s. His mind was put to ease when the Hall of Famer stated that the luxury brand cost only $2500 for stainless steel ones.

The Rolex nowadays costs upwards of $60k. That’s why Johnson couldn’t fathom that Shannon spent over a quarter of a billion on watches.

Playing for the Bengals in the early 2000s, it wasn’t the same story for Ocho when it came to giving or receiving lavish gifts from his teammates.

Cincinnati hardly won and had only one winning season in that period. The former WR didn’t recall getting any gifts as teammates only buy or exchange presents when the team is doing well on the field and enjoying a period of success.

With each Prada suit priced at around $6,000-$7000, the total cost likely ranged between $42,000 and $50,000 for the Lions star WR.

Brown and the Lions agreed to a four-year contract extension worth more than $120 million earlier this year, keeping the star receiver in Detroit through the 2028 season. With that kind of money, Brown can surely afford this dent in his wallet for gifts for his teammates.