Mina Kimes Reasons Why She Voted for Drake Maye Over Matthew Stafford Despite Patriots’ “Easier Schedule”

We got to witness one of the closest MVP races in recent memory at the 2025 NFL Honors. Matthew Stafford emerged as the eventual winner with 366 total points and 24 first-place votes, while runner-up Drake Maye finished with 361 points and 23 first-place votes. Yes, that is a difference of five points and just one first-place vote. Clearly, voters saw value in both quarterbacks, and analysts like Mina Kimes even made strong arguments for why they voted for the second-place finisher in Maye.

Before the winner was announced on Thursday, Kimes laid out her case for why Maye was the better quarterback this season during a segment on First Take. First, she made it clear (for those unaware) that MVP voting is based strictly on the regular season, with postseason games not considered. Kimes then added that she evaluates quarterbacks using two criteria: dominance and value.

In the first category, Kimes said Maye was statistically better than the eventual winner in nearly every area. “QBR, EPA per dropback, success rate. [Maye] had the highest completion percentage in the NFL. He was first in all of those, despite having a high average depth of target,” she said.

Kimes noted that Maye was more efficient and brought a rushing element that Stafford lacked. In fact, the running game was nonexistent for the Rams quarterback. Maye rushed for 871 yards and four touchdowns, while Stafford finished with just one yard. Yes, just one yard gained on the ground.

Kimes also pushed back against the argument that the Patriots faced significantly easier opponents than the Rams this season. Their opponents had a combined record of 113-176 (.391 winning percentage), which reports say is the easiest schedule in the last five decades.

However, Kimes noted that when breaking it down by offensive and defensive matchups, Maye faced only a slightly easier schedule than Stafford. She also pointed out that the two quarterbacks faced six common opponents, and Maye performed better in those games.

Stafford led the Rams to a 4-2 record in those games, while Maye went 6-0. Stafford posted a 62.0 passer rating, while Maye finished at 70.0. Stafford threw six interceptions, compared to Maye’s three. Maye recorded a 117.6 passer rating to Stafford’s 102.9, and averaged 292.3 yards per game, compared to Stafford’s 255.8.

Kimes also said how Maye accomplished all of this with fewer weapons on offense. Stafford, meanwhile, had plenty, from Puka Nacua to Davante Adams, along with running backs who consistently delivered in clutch moments.

“I like the Patriots’ receivers. They ain’t Puka Nacua,” Kimes said, before concluding, “So when you look at who carried their team more, who did more with less from a value perspective … in addition to the statistical dominance … to me it is clearly Drake Maye [who is the clear MVP].”

Two great MVP candidates—here’s why I voted for Maye. pic.twitter.com/WhSrE59GcX — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) February 5, 2026

With all of that considered, it is easy to see why Maye received so many votes and finished just two votes shy of winning the league’s top regular-season honor.

Now, with the race settled, Maye will turn his attention to the Super Bowl on Sunday. He was also nominated for Offensive Player of the Year, but came up short there as well. Still, at just 23 years old, Maye will have plenty of opportunities to be back in the MVP conversation, as well as in the OPOY race, in the years ahead.