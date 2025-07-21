“So That’s Why He Was So Bad Last Year?”: Redditors React as Will Levis’ Medical Update Rules Him Out of the Season

Will Levis had a season to forget last year, especially after injuring his shoulder in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins. Now, it’s being reported that the injury was much worse than what we were initially told. Levis is set to go under the knife for surgery on the shoulder, which will cause him to miss the entire 2025 season, leading some fans to wonder if the injury was why he played so poorly.

Before this unfortunate turn of events, Levis had reportedly checked into OTAs on Sunday, ready to compete with #1 overall pick Cam Ward for the starting job. But after experiencing discomfort while throwing, he got his shoulder checked out. Then, after seeking a second opinion from a medical expert, the former second-round pick decided to pull the plug on his season and opt for surgery.

The setback occurred in Week 4 when Levis dove headfirst for a first down and landed directly on his throwing shoulder. It was initially diagnosed as an AC joint injury.

While digesting this report, some fans began to draw some conclusions. Like this one user on Reddit, who wondered if the injury was the reason why Levis struggled last season.

“Ooh, so that’s why he was so bad last year,” the fan penned. But they were promptly shot down.

“He still had a bunch of ‘WTF are you doing?’ moments before the shoulder injury against the Dolphins in Week 4. But now the blame partially shifts to the Titans medical team and Brian Callahan. Levis was visibly injured for a good chunk of October and November. They should’ve shut him down and had Rudolph start more games,” someone responded.

It’s an interesting thing to take note of. Levis didn’t look the same after suffering the injury, so why didn’t the Titans’ coaching staff pull the plug sooner?

Perhaps everything went according to plan, as they did end up with the #1 overall pick. Maybe they thought that the injury wasn’t that bad and that Levis would gain mental reps by playing through it. Plus, the inevitable poor play would end up being a positive for the team come draft season.

Another fan pointed out that this could have been a reason why the Titans never tried trading Levis to another team. “That would explain why the Titans didn’t try trading him, he wouldn’t have passed a physical,” they pointed out.

Others, meanwhile, realized that it’s wheels up for Cam Ward now.

“Cam Ward just being handed the starting job. SMH. Kids these days have it so easy,” one joked.

If one thing is for sure, Ward will definitely be the QB1 in Week 1. It’s an outcome that we all expected, but the absence of Levis only drives it home further. Titans fans must be excited, too, as it’s their highest drafted quarterback since they took Marcus Mariota #2 overall in 2015.

But is Ward ready for the challenge? At 23, he is certainly a mature rookie who could burst onto the scene. The fans will be watching and expecting big performances. And we think that he should meet those expectations if things go right.

However, at the same time, with a lack of good receiving options and a poor offensive line, there will be some bumps in the road for Ward. As long as he doesn’t look as bad as Levis did, though, he should be just fine.