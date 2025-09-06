Broadcaster Tom Brady Misses Patrick Mahomes’ Week 1 Clash as Fox Prioritizes Him for Eagles Games

After signing a 10-year $375-million contract with Fox Sports, Tom Brady’s debut season as a broadcaster received a mixed reception, to say the least. Some fans were thrilled to see the game’s greatest icon in the booth to watch the next generation of signal callers, others didn’t care very much for his commentary.

Advertisement

Brady maintains that he is a work in progress when it comes to both life and being on the call, and he’s officially clocked in for his second season with the network. Unfortunately, that does mean that he won’t get to enjoy Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 1 match up against the Los Angeles Chargers in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The former New England Patriot will begin his second year by commentating on the New York Giants and Washington Commanders divisional showcase this Sunday afternoon. Even though he also missed out on the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles’ season opener, he’ll get plenty of chances with both teams throughout the next several months.

Brady is set to be on the call for four separate Cowboys games, and three separate Eagles games, which includes their Week 12 rematch in Arlington, Texas. He’ll also see the Commanders in a total of three contests this year as well, meaning there will be plenty of Jayden Daniels discourse for fans to enjoy.

Considering that the LSU product was able to record the most productive rookie QB season in NFL history last year, it’s safe to say that he’ll be drawing some high praise from the GOAT himself at one point or another this season. It’s worth noting as well that he will be in the broadcasting booth for the Buffalo Bills’ Week 14 showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals and their potential Super Bowl preview against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17.

When it comes to the Chiefs, however, there’s nothing for quarterback fans to look forward to. Every single game from Kansas City’s 2025 slate will take place primarily on CBS, while NBC, ESPN, ABC, Paramount+, YouTube, and Prime Video, will lap up the rest.

The only Chiefs game that will take place on Fox this year is their Week 2 match up against the Eagles, and Brady will not be available for it. Suffice to say, if you’re hoping to hear the seven-time Super Bowl champion sharing his opinions on the latest performances of Mahomes, then you’ll have to wait until the playoffs, or visit one of Brady’s past interviews.

Thankfully, the Chiefs seem to have no trouble with making it to the postseason, as they have yet to fail in doing so with Mahomes under center. They may not reach their eighth consecutive AFC Championship, but unless something catastrophic happens, Kansas City figures to be right back in the mix come January, and that’ll be enough to give both Brady and Fox Sports the opportunity that they are waiting for.