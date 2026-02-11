“I Can’t Say I Have Any Regrets”: Drake Maye Reflects on Patriots’ Super Bowl LX Loss to Seahawks

In the days leading up to his championship debut at Super Bowl LX, everyone from the betting public to the analysts sitting behind the desk was going against Drake Maye and his New England Patriots. Well, unfortunately for Maye and his head coach, Mike Vrabel, the critics turned out to be right.

Advertisement

Even though the former North Carolina Tar Heel became the second-youngest quarterback to ever compete in the Super Bowl, Seattle’s vaunted defense simply proved too much for the 23-year-old. Nevertheless, Maye insists that he has no sense of regret about the journey that he has enjoyed throughout the past calendar year, nor the two interceptions that he threw on Sunday night.

“We got some energy back in the city,” Maye noted during his first trip to the podium since the loss. “That’s what we talked about in the quarterback room all year long, about turning the city back up, and I think we did. I think you felt that this year, you felt that on Sunday… You wish things had gone differently, but I can’t say I have any regrets,” Maye outlined.

Given the fact that this was New England’s first Super Bowl appearance since their final hoorah with Tom Brady in 2019, it’s hard to deny the impact that both Maye and Vrabel have had on the franchise. Although when you’re responsible for one of the lesser offensive performances in recent title-game history, it’s just as hard to walk away from the season with a smile, even if you managed to win 17 of your 21 outings.

“They were the better team on Sunday,” Maye admitted. “I just couldn’t get enough going on offense to help our team win.” Thankfully, it’s not all sour grapes in New England, as Maye also seemed to suggest that this is more of a learning moment rather than outright heartbreak.

“What a long journey it is to get to that game. All the bumps and bruises, the time you spend, how long it’s felt. It’s really worth it when you are in that game, and you have a chance to win a Super Bowl,” he stated, but added a message for the Patriots team. “I think that’s what you do it for, and it’s really hard to make it seem like the games behind don’t matter, but that’s really the case when you get to that stage… The 20 other games that we played, it’s the last one that really mattered.”

For better or worse, that championship experience will help Maye to develop his skills beyond what they already are, even if he’s unable to ever find his way back there. Given the amount of parody that currently exists throughout the league, it’s statistically safe to say that he likely won’t, but then again, that’s up to him, Vrabel, and the rest of the Patriots, who will still have the benefit of adding some more pieces through the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft.